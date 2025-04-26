Arizona Cardinals Select Texas Longhorns OL Hayden Conner in 2025 NFL Draft
Former Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Hayden Conner was selected as the 211th overall pick in the sixth round by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2025 NFL Draft. In four years at Texas, Conner started 43 of the 51 games he played in and was a 2024 Joe Moore Award Finalist.
Now Conner will be taking his talents to Arizona, where he will reunite with former Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones.
Dominant in the run game, Conner is able to use his size to his advantage, standing tall at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 314 pounds. He was a key part in helping Texas achieve success in the run game, neutralizing defensive lineman and edge rushers.
Conner started all 16 games for the Longhorns in 2024 and did not allow a sack in over 440 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
He not only was stellar on the field, but off of it as well. On his social media, he heavily promotes causes he's passionate about, including hosting adoption events at the Austin Animal Center, Austin Pets Alive and in collaboration with his foundation, Paws For A Cause. His community service work earned him a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
Conner made an impact as a Longhorn on and off the field, something he will likely continue to do as a professional football player. In the classroom, he was also named to the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll four times.
Now, Conner will continue to improve his talents as a Cardinal after being selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.