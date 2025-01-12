Texas Longhorns OL Hayden Conner Declares for NFL Draft
Soon after defensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. announced he was declaring for the 2025 Draft, senior offensive lineman Hayden Conner joined his teammate in the announcement Sunday evening.
Conner started 43 of the 51 games he played in burnt orange throughout his four years at Texas. He was a 2024 and 2023 Joe Moore Award semifinalist.
"I'm officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft," Conner wrote in the statement he shared on social media. "This would not have been possible without the support of my coaches, teammates, and all the other support staff at the University of Texas."
"The past four years have been the best of my life. From going 5-7 to back-to-back CFP semifinal appearances, a lot of good and bad has happened, but through all of that that has happened in this city, it has shaped me into the man I am now."
Conner is part of the class that started its journey at Texas alongside head coach Steve Sarkisian, and saw the growth of the program he built in the Forty Acres.
The Katy, Texas product came into Texas as a two-time all-district honoree and four-year varsity letterman ranked No. 258 nationally and No. 12 among offensive guards by ESPN.
"I can't thank my parents enough for all the opportunities and sacrifices they have made in order to get me to this point in my life," he wrote. "I want to thank Coach J Jensen, Coach Travis Sharp and Coach Jacob Phillips for assisting me in getting national recognition while in high school and for being great role models.
"Finally I want to thank my brothers for always being by my side, and I want to thank Paige, my fiancé, for always being my best friend and biggest supporter!" he concluded.
The 2025 NFL Draft will start on Thursday, April 24.
