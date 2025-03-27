Three Texas Longhorns That Boosted NFL Draft Stock at Pro Day
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns had 21 listed participants at the program's annual Pro Day on campus Tuesday, giving the over 120+ NFL scouts and coaches in attendance plenty to digest.
Though most of the attention was on Quinn Ewers, Matthew Golden, Jaydon Blue and Jahdae Barron, other Longhorns that didn't get an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine used Tuesday's opportunity as one final chance to show scouts what they can do.
Here's three under-the-radar Longhorns that we think boosted their draft stock at Pro Day:
WR Silas Bolden
Bolden showed off his speed with a 4.38 40-yard dash time along with impressing in passing drills with Ewers. He made a diving catch down the right sideline that was reminiscent of the one he nearly came up with against UTSA this past season. Bolden also showed solid hands and quickness on short and intermediate routes, something he found production with during his occasional targets in the passing game.
Some of his additional numbers included a 34-inch vertical and a 10.2 on broad jump.
"I came here to show everybody who I was," Bolden said. "When I got that exposure in the playoffs, I made some plays, and that's really what put me out there for those scouts that I can play football. I came here to succeed. It doesn't matter how big you are. When you go out there and play hard, you gonna make some plays."
Former Texas wideout Isaiah Bond even gave Bolden the stamp of approval when asked afterwards by Texas Longhorns on SI.
"Just off the sheer fact of his athleticism," Bond said on why Bolden deserves to get drafted. "He's an extremely explosive guy, let alone on offense. He's a special teams threat, taking kick returns back. So he definitely deserves to get drafted."
CB Gavin Holmes
Holmes came on strong to end the season but wasn't invited to the NFL Combine. Regardless, he showed he's got NFL-level athleticism with a reported 40-yard dash time in the 4.38-4.4 range along with a 39-inch vertical and 14 reps on bench press.
Holmes finished the season with 14 total tackles and three pass breakups, two of which came in the SEC Championship loss to Georiga and the College Football Playoff first-round win over Clemson.
Back in September, Barron gave Holmes some major praise. The former Wake Forest transfer will now be hoping scouts feel similarly.
"He's a heck of a ballplayer," Barron said in September. "We were doing some drills today at practice and stuff like that, and I'm trying to do some releases against him. And he's really a heck of a ballplayer. He's always dialed in. Gavin Holmes is somebody I can trust beside me."
TE Juan Davis
Sitting behind Gunnar Helm on the depth chart, Davis didn't see a ton of targets this past season but showed on Tuesday that his offensive potential is there.
He came down with some tough catches on bullet passes from Ewers, even using his 6-4, 235-pound frame to come up with a diving catch near the right has at one point.
Davis finished with a 30.5-inch vertical while adding 15 reps on bench press.