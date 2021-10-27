Best In The Big 12? Baylor Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Baylor Bears came into the new season with a lot of questions, but a consistent and strong defense has led them through a difficult first half of 2021, and has them in striking distance of the Big 12 title game.

Head coach Dave Aranda is known for his defensive play-calling, allowing just over 200 yards per game in 2020.

In 2021, things have improved even more on the defensive side of the ball, with Baylor ranking 19th in the country in scoring defense, and 32nd in total defense.

Baylor also ranks ninth in the country in turnover margin.

Now, onto the Baylor Bears:

S Jalen Pitre

Jalen Pitre leads the way for the second-ranked pass defense in the Big 12. The senior offers vast experience, along with impressive versatility and athleticism, and was listed on the Bednarik Award Watch List.

S J.T. Woods

One of the leaders of the Baylor secondary, J.T. Woods tied for the team lead in interceptions last season and has been a key member of the secondary once again in 2021. So far this season, Woods has 26 tackles, two interceptions, and has two defensive touchdowns, one on an interception, and one on a fumble return.

DL Siaki Ika

Perhaps the most interesting pickup for the Bears over the offseason was LSU transfer Siaki Ika. The 6-foot-4, 350-pound nose has been a space-eater and a key to the Bears defense. He currently has 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

LB Dillon Doyle

At 242-pounds, linebacker Dillon Doyle sits as the team's leader tackles with 44, and also has one sack and one interception. He is the most critical part of the Bears defense, and Casey Thompson will have to know where he is at all times.

