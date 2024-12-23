Bevo Barred From Joining Texas Longhorns in Atlanta, Again
Beloved live mascot Bevo (Bevo-loved?) is synonymous with Texas Longhorns athletics, but unfortunately, he won't join the football team for the second time in its past three games.
On Monday, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced that Bevo would not be allowed to join the Longhorns when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on New Year's Day. Earlier this month, Bevo was barred from joining the Longhorns when they faced the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at the same venue.
"We love all of the great traditions of college football and no doubt, Bevo is one of the best, but the unfortunate reality is there is simply not enough room on the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium," the Peach Bowl said in a statement. "With the constraints of the stadium and prioritizing the safety of Bevo, the players, all the network cameras, support staff, cheerleaders, and photographers, we unfortunately will not be able to have Bevo on the field."
The 1,700-pound Bevo, who also has a horn span of 58 inches, would need a sizeable enclosure to accommodate him, and Mercedez-Benz Stadium is apparently not large enough to support such an enclosure. That didn't stop many fans from commenting on some variation of "Free Bevo" under the original post, however.
On New Year's Day of 2019, Bevo infamously charged at Georgia's live mascot Uga at the Sugar Bowl, taking place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, so clearly it's the venue that's the issue and not the opposing team.
The national championship game is also at Mercedez-Benz Stadium this year, so if the Longhorns advance to that point, it seems likely that Bevo won't be able to join them for that game as well.
