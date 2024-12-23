Steve Sarkisian Updates Injury Status of Isaiah Bond & Cam Williams Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are coming off of an impressive offensive performance vs. the Clemson Tigers in Round 1 of the College Football Playoff, racking up nearly 500 yards of offense in the win.
And the fact that they were able to do so without one of their most explosive playmakers, Isaiah Bond, who missed the game due to injury, made it even more impressive.
Bond, of course, was injured late in the loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, getting his ankle rolled up on in the fourth quarter, and was forced to leave the game. He was seen in a walking boot following the game, calling his status into doubt for the CFP.
On Monday, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian updated the status of Bond, and how he has progressed through his injury rehab.
"I think Isaiah continues to make really good progress for us," Sarkisian said. "Obviously, we're quite a ways out. So my goal is that coming out of Christmas, he continues to progress in a positive direction."
Without Bond, the Longhorns didn't miss a beat offensively vs. the Tigers, attacking with a balanced scheme of run and pass. Quinn Ewers was an efficient 17 of 24 for 202 yards, while the Horns also had two 100-yard rushers with Jaydon Blue and Quentrevion Wisner.
Even with that, however, Bond provides a dynamic to the offense that is absent without him in the game, thanks to his blazing speed and ability to stretch the defense - something the Longhorns will surely need as they attempt to progress in the CFP.
Elsewhere on the injury report, Sarkisian also updated the status of starting right tackle Cam Williams, who injured his knee in the second half and was unable to return on Saturday. Williams underwent an MRI following the injury to determine the extent of the damage.
And once again, it appears to be good news, with the injury not being as serious as the team initially feared.
"Not as serious as we thought, Sarkisian said. "That was more of a precautionary MRI, so we feel comfortable about that."
Texas will kick off at 12pm CT on New Years Day vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils in Atlanta.
Hopefully, with their two difference makers taking the field.
