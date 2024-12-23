One Texas Longhorns Wide Receiver Has Emerged as Unlikely Star
In the College Football Playoff, one Texas Longhorn wide receiver has stood out more than the others, going up and making big plays when needed. Matthew Golden -- a Houston transfer -- has become one of Quinn Ewers' favorite targets this season.
When the Texas Longhorns signed several high-powered wide receivers from the transfer portal, everyone's focus turned to the big-name Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond. But due to injuries and overall performance, Bond fell from the first wide receiver spot rather quickly.
Matthew Golden didn't miss a beat and has stepped right into the WR1 role for Texas and is having the season everyone expected Bond to have. He scored his first touchdown against Colorado State and never looked back, adding another that game and one more against Michigan to start the season on a strong foot.
He transferred to Texas from the University of Houston, and in the Cougars' game agaisnt Texas last year, he dominated. Golden led Houston with seven catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns, forcing the game to be more competitive than it needed to be, with Texas only winning 31-24.
Golden leads Texas with 49 receptions for 787 yards and eight touchdowns. He came up big multiple times in Texas' win over Clemson, securing multiple first-down catches to extend Texas' drives. He had just two catches for 49 yards, but one was a 43-yard first-down catch between two Clemson defenders.
He has fully embraced the Texas culture, and while he may be moving on to the NFL Draft at the conclusion of this season, he has made his mark on the Longhorns.
In the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma, Golden attempted a pass and was later compared to the 50 Cent first pitch by head coach Steve Sarkisian. He laughed it off and said he would be better next time if that ever came.
It hasn't, at least not yet this season, but Golden went back to shining downfield, making big plays and becoming one of Texas' most reliable targets.
His best game was in the SEC Championship against Georgia, when he had eight catches for 162 yards with a long of 50 yards. He averaged over 20 yards per catch but and tried his best to will Texas to the conference championship, was unable to find the end zone in the loss.
This season, Golden has joined tight end Gunnar Helm as the top receivers at Texas, and the Longhorns are now heading to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.
On New Year's Day, Texas will take on Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia at 12 p.m. CT.
