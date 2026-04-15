Big 10 Transfer LB Expected to Visit the Texas Longhorns

After coming up short of the College Football Playoff, the Texas Longhorns got busy in the transfer portal to begin the offseason in hopes of putting together a championship-level roster.

Texas did just that, adding players like Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman and Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles among others.

But now, Texas could be on the verge of landing yet another player out of the transfer portal this offseason, though the latest one is certainly happening much later in the process with the team set to wind down spring ball.

Texas Set to Host Transfer Portal Linebacker for Visit

Michigan State's Darius Snow gets the crowd pumped up during the first overtime against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Texas is expected to host Michigan State transfer linebacker Darius Snow on an upcoming visit. A native of Frisco, TX, Snow could be eyeing a return to his home state for his final year of college football.

Snow had been with Michigan State since the 2020 season before entering the portal this offseason. He utilized both his redshirt, medical redshirt and COVID year, which is why he is entering what will be his seventh season of college football.

During his time at Michigan State, Snow played in 48 games while posting 161 total tackles (94 solo), one sack, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups and one interception.

Darius Snow Offers Intriguing Versatility

Michigan State's Darius Snow during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Snow played defensive back for his first two seasons at Michigan State before switching to linebacker before the 2022 campaign.

This positional versatility along with his veteran experience makes Snow a potential intriguing addition to a Texas linebacker room that's already added a ton of new faces this offseason.

Along with Biles, Texas landed portal commitments from Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer and Akron linebacker Markus Boswell. The Longhorns also welcomed true freshmen linebackers Tyler Atkinson, Kosi Okpala and Rocky Cummings to campus for winter workouts.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in February that he felt the team was done adding players out of the portal.

"Unless something crazy happens, I would imagine we're done. Never say never, though," Sarkisian said.

But about a month later, the Longhorns added SMU offensive lineman transfer Paris Patterson Jr. out of the portal in late March.

At the time, it looked like that would surely be the final portal addition of the offseason for Texas, but like Sarkisian, "never say never."

Time will tell if the Longhorns can seal the deal with Snow or if he will take any other portal visits this offseason before the 2026 campaign begins later this fall.

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