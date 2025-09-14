Biggest Takeaways From Texas Football's Ugly Win vs UTEP Miners
Texas football took its second win of the season on Saturday after a 27-10 victory over the UTEP Miners. Despite the victory, the Longhorns still seem to be struggling in some areas, especially on the offensive end.
With conference play beginning in a few weeks, here are a couple of takeaways from the Longhorns' victory.
The Longhorns Emphasized the Run Game Against the Miners
Texas is now three weeks into the college football season, and the offense still doesn't seem to be reaching its full potential. Quarterback Arch Manning finished the game 11-14 with 114 passing yards, one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns. Not exactly the stat line Longhorns fans are looking for. Manning and the Texas offense are struggling, even against more favorable opponents such as UTEP.
The run game seemed to be the focal point of the Texas offense, with 56 total rush attempts compared to the team's 25 pass attempts. The Longhorns totaled 226 rushing yards, with running back James Simon leading the team with 67 rushing yards. Manning himself recorded 51 rushing yards in addition to his two rushing touchdowns.
As conference play approaches, Texas will need to determine how to establish an effective passing game against more challenging opponents. In the meantime, the team will face Sam Houston at home next Saturday in another matchup for the Longhorns to develop chemistry and prepare for more difficult opponents.
Texas Defense Continues to Anchor the Team
The Longhorns' defense continues to look like one of the top in the nation, limiting the UTEP Miners throughout Saturday's contest. The Longhorns allowed 259 total yards of offense, recorded two picks, and allowed a single rushing touchdown to the Miners in Saturday's game.
Texas entered the season with expectations to have one of the nation's best defenses and has so far delivered on those expectations. Though players such as EDGE rusher Colin Simmons are still looking for a breakout performance this season, the defense as a whole has allowed opposing offenses to accomplish few big plays three weeks into the season.
Arch Manning Continues to Struggle
While Manning had an impressive day with his legs against the Miners, the pass game has not lived up to expectations. With only 114 passing yards and a passing touchdown, Manning once again struggled to find success with his arm.
The season is still young, and Manning has one more out-of-conference matchup against Sam Houston to figure things out, but he needs to do so quickly, as his performance at quarterback is becoming a concern.
With plenty of talent, Manning still has the capabilities to be an impressive quarterback, and despite a less-than-fantastic start to the season, he can still be the offense's greatest weapon. The young QB doesn't have much time, though, as conference play approaches and more difficult opponents rest on the horizon for the Longhorns.