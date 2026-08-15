Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Taking Shape as Fall Camp Continues

The 2026 football season is rapidly approaching, and as fall camp continues in Austin, the Texas Longhorns' depth chart is coming into focus, particularly along the offensive line. As the season draws closer, anticipation continues to build around the Texas offense.

Arch Manning is entering his second season as the Longhorns' starting quarterback and is already considered one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy. However, his success and the success of the offense as a whole will start up front with the offensive line.

Fortunately for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, the offensive line is beginning to take shape during fall camp, and the Longhorns' first fall scrimmage provided even more clarity on the potential starting unit.

Following the scrimmage, Sarkisian discussed the first-team offensive line that took the field Saturday.

Here were the five starters on the offensive line during the scrimmage:

Left tackle: Trevor Goosby

Left guard: Laurence Seymore

Center: Connor Robertson

Right guard: Brandon Baker

Right tackle: Melvin Siani

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I was really encouraged with the first offensive line unit,” Sarkisian said. “We've been harping on physicality and we've been harping on running the ball all offseason, and I thought they did that today. I thought they played a physical brand of football. I thought they protected the quarterback well. I thought they showed good continuity with one another.”

Sarkisian also noted that Texas rotated through three different offensive line groups during the scrimmage, giving the coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate different combinations. Still, the performance of the first group provided an encouraging early look\ at where the unit could be heading.

That could not be more important for a Texas team entering a season with major College Football Playoff expectations. The Longhorns will lean heavily on Manning in his second year as the starter, but they will also have to navigate a difficult schedule that ranks third in the nation according to ESPN's 2026 College Football Power Index.

Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Questions Starting to Fade

Heading into fall camp, there were some important questions surrounding the Texas offensive line.

Now, some of those questions are beginning to look less concerning.

Trevor Goosby is arguably the biggest piece of stability up front. The junior left tackle chose to return to Texas rather than enter the NFL Draft and is viewed as one of the top returning tackles in college football. His presence gives Manning an experienced blindside protector as the Longhorns prepare for another season in the SEC.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the opposite side, Melvin Siani has also emerged as an important addition. The Wake Forest transfer has been competing at right tackle. Brandon Baker's move inside to right guard also gives the Longhorns another intriguing piece.

The early returns from the first scrimmage suggest the changes may be starting to come together.

Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Faces Biggest Test in 2026

While the progress is encouraging, the offensive line will face a major test once the season begins.

Texas averaged only 138 rushing yards per game in 2025, which ranked around 90th nationally, while the offense allowed 23 sacks. Improving those numbers will be critical if the Longhorns want to take the next step offensively.

The unit's biggest strength could be its tackle play with Goosby and Siani, while the interior remains the area that will receive the most attention. Laurence Seymore, Connor Robertson and Baker will need to establish consistency in the run game and provide Manning with a clean pocket.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That physicality was one of Sarkisian's biggest points of emphasis entering camp, and the first scrimmage gave him reason to feel encouraged.

However, the real test will come once the Longhorns begin facing the physical, hard-nosed defenses of the SEC. If the offensive line can establish a reliable run game and keep Manning protected, it could give one of the most anticipated quarterbacks in college football the foundation needed to lead Texas toward the College Football Playoff.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.