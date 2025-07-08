Bijan Robinson Earns Lofty Ranking Among NFL Running Backs
Running backs were the talk of the NFL last season with big names such as Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry having knock-out performances on their new teams. It wasn't just the veterans bringing the attention of the NFL back to the backfield, but some younger stars too, including former Longhorn and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.
Now that a new year quickly approaches, ESPN has released a list of the top 10 running backs for the 2025 season according to executives, coaches and scouts across the league, including Robinson in the top five.
Where Did Robinson Rank and How Did He Get There
Coming in at No. 4, Robinson sees a jump from last year's list when he was listed at No. 6 among the top 10 running backs in the NFL. After a good rookie season in 2023, Robinson broke out for Atlanta in 2024, demonstrating his abilities to be among the best in the league.
Last season, Robinson saw his involvement in the Falcons' offense take a jump, carrying the ball 304 times, compared to his 214 carries the year prior. This decision paid off for the Falcons, with Robinson rushing for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns. Compared to his 4 touchdowns in his rookie season, 2024 saw just how effective Robinson can be out of the backfield.
"Size, speed, acceleration, pass game, value, breaks tackles, can hit home runs," an NFL coordinator said, according to ESPN. "He's a nightmare to prepare for."
Robinson was drafted in 2023 by the Falcons in the first round of the NFL Draft with the eighth overall pick. Coming out of Texas as one of the best running backs in the nation, Robinson had high expectations for his NFL career. After his performance this past season, finishing third in rushing yards with the fourth most carries in the league, the young back seems to be meeting those expectations.
Though Robinson has found success out of the backfield, his team as a whole is still finding its footing. The 2025 season will see the second year under new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who led Atlanta to an 8-9 record in the regular season. Not only is the team working with a young coach, but a young quarterback as well.
Michael Penix Jr. is slated to start the 2025 season after taking over for Kirk Cousins in week 16 in 2024. With a quarterback under center with only three games under his belt in the NFL, the Falcons will look to Robinson in the backfield for support throughout the season.