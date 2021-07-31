Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson Named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List

Bijan Robinson, who is projected to be a Heisman candidate, will be one of college football’s most exciting players this coming season.

On Friday, Robinson was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List (also known as the 2021 Player of the Year award).

In 2020, the Arizona native had a productive season, rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries (8.2 yards per attempt).

The new coaching staff will reveal new beginnings for Robinson, with offensive mastermind Steve Sarkisian taking charge as head coach.

Led by offensive mastermind Steve Sarkisian, is expected to unleash Robinson’s potential. If anything, the production will increase.

Last season with the Crimson Tide, Najee Harris became a star, recording 28 total touchdowns on his way to a national title.

Sarkisian noted the emphasis of pounding the rock at Big 12 Media Days.

"One of the keys, for me, every year I’ve called plays is I've always had a 1,000 rusher, so I believe in running the ball,” Sarkisian said. “For Bijan, he didn’t have a lot of carries a year ago, so understanding that workload is going to be an adjustment for him.”

Outside of the lines, Robinson has been taking advantage of the NIL rules to profit off of his image and likeness. Most recently, he was sponsored by fast-food chain Raising Cane’s.

The semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year will be announced in mid-November and the winner will be featured on the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 9.

