Arch Manning Loves What He's Seen From Texas' Late Offseason Addition

The countdown is on, and in less than three months, the Texas Longhorns will take the field for the first time in the 2026 season when they meet the Texas State Bobcats.

2026 has some similar vibes to the 2025 season; that being that the expectations are through the roof for this program. There's a good reason for all of those expectations, and it may start with quarterback Arch Manning. Manning has a full season under his belt as the starting quarterback, and now, many believe the Longhorns star is a Heisman hopeful going into the 2026 season.

A thing most great quarterbacks have in common is that they all have a solid offensive line. Manning will be counting on a veteran crew to block for him this season, which includes transfer senior left guard Laurence Seymore. Seymore is a college football journeyman who is at his fourth stop at the collegiate level. After spending last season with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Seymore is going up in level with his spot in Austin.

Recently, Manning spoke with reporters at the Manning Passing Academy about his new left guard. The Longhorns quarterback had plenty of great things to say about Seymore, who missed all of spring practice after dealing with issues surrounding his eligibility for next season.

A Solid Wall

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"Laurence has a pro mindset. He's an older guy, a serious dude. A guy you want on your team," Manning said when discussing Seymore, per CJ Vogel of On Texas Football.

It's often overlooked, but it takes a while to build the chemistry on the offensive line. For the Longhorns, they have plenty of veteran pieces back on the unit this season, which could make things easier for Seymore when fall camp rolls around.

#Texas QB Arch Manning speaks about new OG Laurence Seymore and how he’s acclimated in his first month on The 40 Acres:.



“He’s a guy you want on your team, we’re excited to have him.”



Full Arch interview: https://t.co/WqFpOn51Ob pic.twitter.com/wU3WqfLdfo — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) June 26, 2026

The Longhorns allowed 23 sacks last season. While that may have not been the worst in the country, it's still an area that can be cleaned up before the start of the 2026 season.

It's obvious, but just in case it needs to be said, the Longhorns will go as far as Manning can lead them this season. Not having protection on the offensive line is a quick way for the team to have all their dreams of a special season crushed.

Seymore will need to learn the ropes of an SEC grind as quickly as possible. With leaders like Manning and senior center Connor Robertson, the transfer guard should have no problem adjusting to his new digs in Austin.

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