Brent Venables Clearly Has The Right Opinion of Arch Manning
Red River Rivalry week is here, and the Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 11.
This annual matchup incites intensity and passion both on the field and in the stands, and for the Longhorns, it presents an opportunity for redemption.
Despite Texas’ tough start to conference play, Sooners head coach Brent Venables still has respect for quarterback Arch Manning ahead of this week’s game.
Venables on Manning
Venables has led his team to an undefeated record of 5-0 so far this season, and he looks to add another win to the column this weekend on neutral soil.
However, he recognizes that a reeling Texas team doesn’t mean the matchup will be easy, and he recently acknowledged Manning’s capabilities as an offensive playmaker for the Longhorns.
"Very talented,” Venables said. “Tough kid. Loved how he battled and was able to bring his team back last week on the road in Gainesville. Very difficult place to play. They were charged up and excited to see Texas, and I just appreciate and respect the courage that I watched him play with as a young player that hadn't been in that position really much if at all.”
Texas looks to use Manning’s toughness to achieve a different outcome this upcoming weekend, and Venables pinpointed situations in which the quarterback kept his team within striking distance in tough matchups.
“I thought what you saw even on tape at Ohio State where he got them within a score, having a chance to go win there,” he said. “Same thing last week, tremendous arm talent, great athlete, really has a strong pocket presence. When he does scramble, can run through a lot of trash. He's got great speed and quickness as well. Real weapon as a dual threat guy."
That being said, Venables has a pass-throwing weapon of his own in quarterback John Mateer. Whether or not he will have recovered from his hand injury remains up in the air, but if he does take the field, he could cause major problems for the Longhorns.
The Washington transfer logged 1,215 passing yards and six touchdowns during his first four games with the Sooners, and he has been a source of energy and strength for this group so far in 2025.
This game could be either team’s for the taking, but players can count on their respective fan bases to show up in large numbers on Saturday in Dallas.