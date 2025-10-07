How to Watch Texas Longhorns Take on Oklahoma In The Red River Rivalry
The Texas Longhorns are left searching for answers after suffering their second loss of the season last weekend in the Swamp against the Florida Gators. Unfortunately for them, the schedule doesn't get any easier as they now prepare for the annual Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners.
One of college football's most storied traditions will take center stage in the clash between two of the country's most respected Blue Bloods, in a perfectly 50/50 divided Cotton Bowl Stadium, one of the most unique stadiums and atmospheres in the sport.
The Longhorns will be tested, and can their offense find a way to get moving early and establish a running game against one of the top defenses in college football?
Battle of the Trenches
In the 121st meeting between the two teams, it might be one of the most critical matchups in the Red River Rivalry matchups of the Steve Sarkisian era. A loss would effectively end their chance at the college football playoffs, as it would be their third loss of the season, and barring a miracle run to win the SEC Championship, pre-season expectations would fail to be met.
The matchup to watch in this one will be the Longhorns' struggling offensive line and the dominant defensive front of Brent Venables' defense. They rank first in the country in sack percentage, getting to the opposing quarterback 16.26 percent of the time, while the Longhorns are 69th in the country, allowing Arch Manning to get sacked 5.77 percent of the time.
While the Longhorns have relied on finding positive yards in the air, they will be hard pressed with little to no time in the pocket, with the pass protection offered to the young quarterback so far this season, and an inability to find success in the running game, could spell their demise against one of their biggest rivals.
How to Watch Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
- Game Day: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025
- Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas)
- TV: ABC
- Radio: Longhorns Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds Via ESPN BET
- Line: Texas -2.5 (-110), Oklahoma +2.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 42.5 (O -115, U -105)
- Moneyline: Texas -135, Oklahoma +115