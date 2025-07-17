Brent Venables Says Red River Rivalry Should Look More Competitive Moving Forward
In the midst of the 2025 SEC Media Days, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables used part of his press conference Wednesday to address the annual Red River Rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns.
Venables, having been with the Sooners since December of 2021, has been outscored 117-37 across three games against the Longhorns. His record in the fiercely-intense rivalry contest currently sits at 1-2.
However, he believes that the matchup will look different from here on out.
Venables Talks Future of Red River Rivalry
“I would say two of the three years we were, at some key positions, in a really tough spot,” Venables said. "Two years ago was reflective of the time of game it should be and will be moving forward.”
The game from two years ago marks the only one in which Venables and his team have captured victory over Texas during his tenure. With a final score of 34-30, their effort was just enough to send the Longhorns and their fanbase back to Austin in agony.
However, 2022 and 2024 were different stories. The Longhorns defeated the Sooners 49-0 and 34-3, respectively, meaning that Venables’ offense didn’t score a touchdown during either of the losses.
That being said, he gears up for the 2025 matchup with new weapons in the holster. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer both departed from Washington State and made their way to Norman this past offseason, and they could be difference makers during the Red River Rivalry game and the season altogether.
Mateer racked up 3,139 passing yards and 29 touchdowns last season along with 826 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. After Oklahoma had one of the worst offensive performances in the FBS last season, they were due for some new personnel.
This year’s highly-ranked Texas team won’t make it easy for the Sooners, but the environment has the potential to be more competitive this October than it was in 2024.
Venables put it in simple terms during his press conference, saying that the Sooners will have to coach better and play better to give themselves a chance in this game.
Both fanbases can be expected to travel in high numbers to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, and the teams will have to prepare to embrace the passion and the energy that this game incites. Whether or not it will live up to Venables’ new expectations of it remains unknown, but the answer will become clear on Oct. 11, 2025.