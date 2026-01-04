Rumors Surrounding Parker Livingstone's Transfer Decision Gets Cleared Up

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone remains in the transfer portal, and it seems as though fans don’t know how to feel about it.

Different rumors and hypotheticals have surfaced to explain his departure, leaving people unsure of what to believe.

However, Bobby Burton of On Texas Football has set the record straight regarding the Livingstone situation.

Livingstone reportedly not forced out of Texas

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) runs for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In Livingstone’s goodbye message to Longhorn fans, he said that his decision to transfer was “out of my control.” While this statement could have some truth to it, and fans looking inward will probably never get a full explanation, it doesn’t appear as though the redshirt freshman was forced out the door with no alternative.

According to Burton, he was actually offered a mid-six figure NIL/ revenue sharing deal with the Longhorns. He turned the deal down, choosing to become one of over 15 Longhorns to enter his name into the transfer portal instead.

Burton revealed these details about Livingstone’s offer in response to an article published by The Athletic, which used Livingstone as an example of players who had to enter into the portal involuntarily.

The business behind college football in the modern era is complicated. That much is undeniable.

That being said, describing his departure as involuntary when a significant amount of money existed for him at Texas seems somewhat contradictory.

Livingstone could’ve been told that his playing time would be at risk, or he could’ve come to a realization that he could probably get a better deal with a different program. There also could’ve been factors playing into his decision that no one has even thought of.

It’s hard to determine exactly what goes on behind closed doors, especially as college players become more involved in the business side of the game.

Livingstone likely couldn’t have anticipated the way in which his particular case would be used as one to critique the transfer portal at large, but that seems to be a byproduct of being a well-known and well-respected player within a program.

Right now, his main priority is probably finding a future home that suits him and what he hopes to achieve throughout the rest of his college career. The Indiana Hoosiers and Oklahoma Sooners have both emerged as schools he will take a closer look at, and more will be revealed soon about where Livingstone will set up shop for this next chapter of his football career.