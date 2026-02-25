Brother of Texas QB Schedules Visit With Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program looks like it will be in good hands under head coach Sean Miller moving forward. Still in the middle of a season that's looking like it will result in an NCAA Tournament appearance, Miller has also built an intriguing recruiting class for the 2026 season, highlighted by the signing of four-star guard Austin Goosby.

Goosby, whose older brother Trevor Goosby plays left tackle for Texas football, will now get to spend one season on the Forty Acres with his sibling before both potentially go pro next offseason. The family connections don't stop there, as 2026 four-star guard Bo Ogden also joins the team next season as the son of Texas basketball general manager Chris Ogden.

The Longhorns are now looking to potentially add a third family connection to this list with a basketball recruit in the 2028 class.

Dia Bell's Brother Lands Visit With Texas Basketball

Dia Bell poses for a photoshoot during a recruiting visit with the Texas Longhorns | @DiaBell3QB1 on X

Per reports from 247Sports' Dushawn London, the Longhorns will be hosting five-star 2028 guard Tai Bell for an unofficial visit on Wednesday at the Moody Center against the Florida Gators.

He also has visits set with Houston (Feb. 28) and Florida (March 3).

Bell, the younger brother of Texas freshman quarterback Dia Bell, is a product of Mater Lakes Academy in Hialeah, FL and the No. 4 point guard in the 2028 class.

Bell has received offers from multiple other programs and certainly will be taking other visits in the future with his recruiting process still in the early stages.

Visit News: Tai Bell, the No. 25 overall prospect in the class of 2028, has locked in three visits, source tells @247Sports



Texas: February 25th

Houston: February 28th

Florida: March 3rdhttps://t.co/py7dprdeNL pic.twitter.com/pvRRfDAKSw — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) February 23, 2026

Teams like Purdue, Syracuse, Dayton, Florida State, TCU, Kansas State, UMass and many more have also offered Bell with more set to join that list as he continues through high school.

While there's no questioning Bell's talent, being the son of a former NBA guard will likely help more coaches around the country recognize him even easier on the recruiting trail.

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Dia Bell during Early Signing Day for his athleticism and "competitive spirit," something that his younger brother could certainly bring to the table as well if he chooses to play college basketball for the Longhorns.

"The other thing we really love about him is his competitive spirit," Sarkisian said. "And you know, both of his parents were athletes his mom was a collegiate soccer player, obviously, his father, you know, was a was a multi-year NBA player, great player in the NBA. And he got it from both his parents."