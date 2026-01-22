Steve Sarkisian's Connection With New Texas QB Dates Back to 2019

The Texas Longhorns continue adding players in the transfer portal.

Most recently they signed fifth-year quarterback MJ Morris, presumably to battle for the backup spot behind incumbent starter Arch Manning.

However, this was not the first time that head coach Steve Sarkisian has offered Morris.

Steve Sarkisian offered MJ Morris in the summer of 2019

Sarkisian first offered Morris in the summer of 2019 while he was the offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban, according to 247 Sports' Hank South.

He received the offer after competing at Alabama's camp. At the time, Morris was a rising sophomore in high school and was still a few years away from graduating in the 2022 class.

Morris would go onto account for 2,565 yards of offense and 18 touchdowns in his sophomore season at Carrollton High. He would transfer to Atlanta Pace Academy the following season before returning to Carrollton for his senior season, according to 247 Sports.

As a senior Morris threw for 3,089 yards and 33 touchdowns while adding another 602 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Ranked as the No. 24 quarterback in his class, Morris did not commit to the Crimson Tide but instead chose the NC State Wolfpack. By that time, Sarkisian had left Alabama to become the head coach of the Longhorns.

Over two years there, Morris appeared in nine games, throwing for 1,367 yards and 14 touchdowns. In December of 2023, Morris entered the transfer portal, where he eventually committed to the Maryland Terrapins.

Morris logged 350 passing yards and five touchdowns over seven games with the Terrapins. He entered the portal again and committed to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Morris threw the fewest passes of his career at Coastal Carolina, accruing 304 yards and just one touchdown.

Now, in his final year of eligibility, things have come full circle for Morris. Reunited with one of the first coaches to ever give him an offer, Morris has an uphill climb to becoming Manning's backup.

While the Longhorns did lose last year's second-string Matthew Caldwell, they still have class of 2025 four-star recruit KJ Lacey Jr. Additionally, Texas brought in the fourth-best quarterback in the 2026 cycle, Dia Bell.

While two blue-chip prospects stand in his way, Morris has the advantage of experience at the college level on his side. He has thrown 320 passes compared to Bell and Lacey's combined one.

While Manning is undoubtedly the starter next year, do not be surprised if Morris is the one that steps up if he goes down.