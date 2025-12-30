Steve Sarkisian Emphasizes Texas' Transfer Portal Spending Strategy

The transfer portal opens Friday and schools across the nation will be looking towards this season's transfers to bolster their rosters.

The Texas Longhorns will likely be one team relying heavily on the portal this offseason, having lost a number of players to the portal or the NFL Draft.

In need of help across a few different position groups, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian recently spoke on the team's stragtey when approaching spending in the portal this offseason.

Texas Will Take Practical Approach Towards the Portal

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We've got to have our list of needs, our list of wants, our list of luxuries, and then what the dollar sign is next to all that," Sarkisian said.

The Longhorns have thus far lost about 13 players who have declared they will be entering the transfer portal, as well as an additional six who have declared for the NFL Draft. That means Texas will be looking for 19 replacements this offseason, some of which will be younger players taking on a bigger role within the program, while others will come out of the portal.

The Longhorns nonetheless, have many holes they need to address, at the forefront of which will be the team's running back group, offensive line and secondary. One of the most prominent football programs in the nation under Sarkisian, Texas should attract some big talent in the portal.

Some of the biggest transfer names to be connected to Texas include Florida's Jadan Baugh, North Texas' Caleb Hawkins, Auburn's Cam Coleman and Jacksonville State's Cameron Cook. Each of these three running backs would help reestablish the Texas run game after Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter each decided they would be entering the portal and leaving the Longhorns.

On the offensive line, its not exactly clear who Texas may be targeting, but some of the biggest names in the portal include LSU's Carius Curne and Auburn's Xavier Chaplin. Curne and Chaplin are currently ranked as 247Sports' No. 1 and 2 offensive line transfers respectively, and could be looking to stay in the SEC next season.

In the secondary, Texas is taking some major losses with safety Michael Taaffe and cornerbacks Jaylon Guilbeau and Malik Muhammad all declaring for the NFL Draft. Though the team will likely look to its own talent to take over, such as safety Jelani McDonald, five-star recruit Jonah Williams and others, the team will still check its options in the portal.

One defensive back the Longhorns could take a look at is former Florida State safety Edwin Joseph who is listed as a four-star transfer by 247Sports.

With plenty of players to pursue and an offseason that should be full of movement for Texas, the Longhorns will certainly be busy the next few months.