Can Jabbar Juluke Lure This Star SEC RB to the Texas Longhorns?

After not being retained by new Florida Gators head coach Pat Sumrall, Jabbar Juluke has joined the Texas Longhorns staff in the vacant running backs coach position formerly held by Chad Scott. Texas announced Juluke's hiring as both the RBs coach and as an associate head coach of the offense under head coach Steve Sarkisian on Friday.

Juluke spent four seasons at Florida, following former Gators head coach Billy Napier to Gainesville from Louisiana. He served as an RBs coach at Texas Tech in 2017 and at LSU in 2016 before becoming part of Napier's staff.

In his time at the collegiate level, Juluke has been a standout identifier and developer of talent. He has been the primary recruiter for the likes of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trevor Etienne and current UF running back Jadan Baugh. Now, with Texas' backfield situation somewhat up in the air heading into 2026, Juluke will certainly be at the forefront of determining a solution this offseason.

Is Baugh to Texas a possibility?

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Baugh, Florida's sophomore running back who earned second-team All-SEC honors, ran for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns this season, serving as a stabilizer for a Gators offense that was marred by inconsistency. Versus Texas, Baugh gained 107 yards on the ground and opened the game's scoring in the first quarter.

In the Gators' season finale, Baugh exploded for 266 rushing yards on a seven yards-per-carry efficiency and two touchdowns to lead his team to a three-score win over in-state foe Florida State. Even after Napier's firing, Sumrall's hiring and the season finale, Baugh's future remains unclear.

“I'm never focused on future things. I'm always focused on the moment,” Baugh said after the FSU win when asked about his future, according to a Dec. 5 Florida Gators On SI article. “Life is short. Focusing on the moment, just enjoying everything that's in front of me, I feel like that's the way to go.”

The Dec. 5 article also detailed that retaining Baugh is a key priority for Sumrall and new Florida general manager Dave Caldwell, who joined the Gators after over two decades in professional football.

But Juluke's departure and Texas' unresolved running back room could leave the opportunity open for Baugh to look at the Longhorns as an alternative, should he ultimately decide to enter the transfer portal.

CJ Baxter and Jerrick Gibson have entered the transfer portal, and Quintrevion Wisner's future is still to be determined as of now (he is NFL Draft-eligible), meaning Texas will more than likely seek veteran help through the portal if needed. With his history of recruiting and coaching him, it would come as little surprise if Juluke's first call is to Baugh.