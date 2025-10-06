Longhorns Country

Checking in on Texas Longhorns Standouts Around The NFL

Texas football may not be performing too well at the moment, but at least some former Longhorns in the NFL have been.

Henry Hipschman

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Longhorns have dropped out of the top 25 rankings after a loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday, disappointing fans in the team's first game of SEC play. With Longhorn fans unable to look to Saturdays for a Longhorns win, perhaps they used their Sunday to see some former Texas players find some success on the field in the NFL.

Jaydon Blue - Dallas Cowboys

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (23) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Running back Jaydon Blue made his long-awaited debut for the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted by the team in April. Though he didn't see much action in his first game with the team, perhaps Sunday's game was the first of many appearances for Blue to come through the remainder of the season.

Against the New York Jets, Blue rushed the ball four times for seven yards, with a majority of the carries being taken by starting back Javonte Williams. We'll see if Blue once again takes the field next week when the Cowboys take on the Carolina Panthers.

Alfred Collins - San Francisco 49ers

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95) during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 49ers took a 26-23 thriller over their divisional rival, the LA Rams, on Thursday in a game that came down to a fourth-down stop for San Francisco. Part of that stop was Texas alum and 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins.

Collins finished the game with two total tackles, bringing him to five total on the season. The big time tackle helped out on a big time play and is part of an impressive defensive unit out in San Francisco.

Gunnar Helm - Tennessee Titans

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) makes a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans win their first game of the season, and tight end Gunnar Helm had his best performance of his rookie career. Against the Cardinals, Helm reeled in four catches for 34 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per catch.

Helm's performance marked a season high in catches and receiving yards, as he looks to build his chemistry with fellow rookie quarterback Cam Ward. With a win in the books, perhaps Helm and the Titans' success can continue into next week when the team faces a struggling 1-4 Raiders.

Cameron Dicker - Los Angeles Chargers

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (11) reacts in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Dicker the Kicker continues to prove that he is one of the best in the league at his position. Through five games, Dicker is nine for nine and hit a season-long 55-yard field goal in the Chargers' 27-10 loss to the Commanders.

It seems kickers this season are more valuable than ever, and Dicker at this point in his career, has proven to be one of the most consistent in the league.

