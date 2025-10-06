What Bowl Is Texas Projected to Make After Florida Loss?
What a fall from grace it has been for the Texas Longhorns. From preseason No. 1 to unranked in a matter of six weeks, the Longhorns have been on a rocky road.
Texas started off its season with a loss to now-No.1 Ohio State before blowing out San Jose State. Quarterback Arch Manning struggled agaisnt UTEP, resulting in boos from the Longhorns’ home fans. The team blew out Sam Houston State before falling to Billy Napier, DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators on the road.
With two losses, the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff chances are starting to slim. After Week 6, ESPN revealed its bowl game projections, and many Texas fans may not like where the team is predicted to land.
Texas’ Bowl Projections
The Longhorns are projected to make one of two bowls. Kyle Bonagura has them making the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, where they would take on the Michigan Wolverines. The ReliaQuest Bowl historically is a battle between a Big 10 team and an SEC squad. The matchup would be Michigan’s eighth appearance in the game and Texas’ first.
ESPN’s Mark Schlabach has the Longhorns in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl, which takes place every year at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. They would be taking on the TCU Horned Frogs in a truly Texas matchup in the heart of the Lone Star State. The Texas Bowl has been played yearly since 2006, and is usually played between Big 12 and SEC programs.
Each bowl is a significant let-down compared to the high expectations the team had before the season. The Longhorns, even up to the Florida game, were considered heavy National Championship contenders and significant betting favorites. Since before the season, Manning was expected to lead the Longhorns to a legendary status, something the team has simply failed to achieve.
“The positive is we still have a chance. The season is not over by any means," defensive back Michael Taaffe said after the team’s loss to Florida, per Inside Texas. "We lost an SEC game last year and still made it to the championship. We’re not hanging our heads thinking that this season’s over by any means. Florida fought harder than us. They were the better football team today, which hurts, but that’s the truth of the matter.”
The Longhorns get a chance to right the ship in the Red River Rivalry, where they will face an injury-riddled Oklahoma team on Saturday.