Chris Del Conte Rips Texas Longhorns for “Embarrassing” Player Celebrations

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte is making it clear that the recent viral player celebrations are unacceptable and don't represent the program.

In his weekly newsletter, Del Conte didn't hold back his honest thoughts on the actions of defensive end Colin Simmons and running back Raleek Brown, who both performed inappropriate celebrations in Saturday's 20-17 win over Tennessee in Knoxville.

Simmons was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after "simulating using the restroom" after sacking Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon. As for Brown, well, it's better left unsaid. He performed his celebration after scoring his second touchdown, but wasn't flagged.

Chris Del Conte: "It is Unacceptable And Will Not Be Tolerated"

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Del Conte didn't name Simmons or Brown specifically, he made it clear that their actions were "embarrassing" for the university.

"I'm not happy about that, I know none of us are, and it was embarrassing to our proud and widely respected football team, athletics program and university," Del Conte wrote. "It certainly raised very warranted concerns that many of you shared with me, drew a lot of attention, and I understand why. ... It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The message is clear — the players' conduct did not reflect the values of Texas Athletics or our university and cannot happen again."

Del Conte apologized on behalf of Brown and Simmons to the Longhorn community, but made sure to emphasize that they are both "good people who made poor choices."

"I also want to add my apology to our Longhorn community and everyone who expects better from Texas," Del Conte wrote. "We should represent this university with class, dignity and respect at all times, and in those moments, we fell short. I do recognize that these are young men who made mistakes, and this is a meaningful learning experience. They have owned their mistakes, and those actions are not reflective of who they are. They are good people who made poor choices — they know it, we know it, and they, along with our entire team, will grow from this."

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Amare Campbell (0) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons finished the game with a career-high 5.5 sacks, which broke a Texas single-game program record.

Brown, who got the start with Hollywood Smothers nursing an injury, finished with 17 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas is on a bye week this weekend before facing Oklahoma in Dallas on Oct. 10.

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