Chris Del Conte Rips Texas Longhorns for “Embarrassing” Player Celebrations
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Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte is making it clear that the recent viral player celebrations are unacceptable and don't represent the program.
In his weekly newsletter, Del Conte didn't hold back his honest thoughts on the actions of defensive end Colin Simmons and running back Raleek Brown, who both performed inappropriate celebrations in Saturday's 20-17 win over Tennessee in Knoxville.
Simmons was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after "simulating using the restroom" after sacking Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon. As for Brown, well, it's better left unsaid. He performed his celebration after scoring his second touchdown, but wasn't flagged.
Chris Del Conte: "It is Unacceptable And Will Not Be Tolerated"
Though Del Conte didn't name Simmons or Brown specifically, he made it clear that their actions were "embarrassing" for the university.
"I'm not happy about that, I know none of us are, and it was embarrassing to our proud and widely respected football team, athletics program and university," Del Conte wrote. "It certainly raised very warranted concerns that many of you shared with me, drew a lot of attention, and I understand why. ... It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The message is clear — the players' conduct did not reflect the values of Texas Athletics or our university and cannot happen again."
Del Conte apologized on behalf of Brown and Simmons to the Longhorn community, but made sure to emphasize that they are both "good people who made poor choices."
"I also want to add my apology to our Longhorn community and everyone who expects better from Texas," Del Conte wrote. "We should represent this university with class, dignity and respect at all times, and in those moments, we fell short. I do recognize that these are young men who made mistakes, and this is a meaningful learning experience. They have owned their mistakes, and those actions are not reflective of who they are. They are good people who made poor choices — they know it, we know it, and they, along with our entire team, will grow from this."
Simmons finished the game with a career-high 5.5 sacks, which broke a Texas single-game program record.
Brown, who got the start with Hollywood Smothers nursing an injury, finished with 17 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas is on a bye week this weekend before facing Oklahoma in Dallas on Oct. 10.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7