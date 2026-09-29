Texas Longhorns Injury Update on Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers
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The bye week is coming at the right time for the Texas Longhorns following their 20-17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.
No. 1 Texas (4-0) is dealing with injuries across the board but will now have a week to rest before taking on a reeling Oklahoma squad in the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 10. Though the Sooners are struggling, history has shown that anything can happen in this series, meaning the Longhorns will need all hands on deck.
Fortunately, two of Texas' most important offensive players should be good to go for that game after making injury headlines this past weekend.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about the status of wide receiver Cam Coleman and running back Hollywood Smothers on Monday, and provided a positive update on both.
Hollywood Smothers, RB
Smothers suited up and was active for the Tennessee game but didn't up playing due to an ankle injury he had been dealing with.
Sarkisian said Smothers was serving in an emergency role in order to preserve his health. But with two weeks separating the Tennessee and Oklahoma games for Texas, he's set to make his return against his former team in Dallas.
"He was an emergency for us Saturday," Sarkisian said. I felt like he probably could have gone, but again, what Raleek had done in practice, and Derrek getting himself back, if I could have gotten out of that game with him not re-injuring himself, I think it would have it would behoove us for the remainder of the season, and so we were able to do that. I think he'll be fine in a couple weeks when we play OU."
In three games with Texas this season, Smothers has posted 41 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns
Cam Coleman, WR
Coleman has four touchdowns through four games this season but his impact has been much quieter than fans would have expected at this point.
Against Tennessee, Coleman had just one catch for 30 yards, which came on an impressive diving catch down the sideline. It was on this play where he landed hard on his back and had to go to the medical tent shortly after. He eventually returned to the game.
Sarkisian said that Coleman suffered a bruised tailbone but that it's "nothing serious."
"He's doing fine, he got banged up Saturday," Sarkisian said. " ... He makes the one catch, he actually bruised a tailbone. It's nothing serious of when he landed to make the catch."
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7