Chris Jackson on Texas WR Departures: 'It Was Mutual'

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns coaching staff had to make some tough decisions this offseason when it came to restructuring the roster for the 2026 season.

Among the most notable of these departures came on offense, where players like running back Quintrevion Wisner along with wide receivers Parker Livingstone and DeAndre Moore Jr. all left after multiple years with the team.

Some fans have assumed that the Longhorns forced these players and more out of the building in order to acquire bigger and better talent, but according to Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson, the decisions were mutual.

Chris Jackson Addresses Transfer of WRs DeAndre Moore Jr., Parker Livingstone

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone before warming up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jackson recently spoke with the media during the final days of the team's spring practice program and spoke about the departure of Livingstone and Moore Jr., who transferred to Oklahoma and Colorado, respectively.

Some fans have questioned whether or not Livingstone was pushed out, but Jackson made it clear that the decision was mutual with both players.

"It wasn't like any of us parted ways with ill will," Jackson said. "I think they both found situations that benefit them, and I think that we got better in certain circumstances. So at the end of the day, it was kind of mutual."

I asked Texas WRs coach Chris Jackson about the departure of DeAndre Moore Jr. and Parker Livingstone.



“It wasn't like we parted ways with ill will. I think they both found situations that benefit them. … At the end of the day, it was kind of mutual.” pic.twitter.com/yIUpsjJTuz — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) April 16, 2026

That said, it certainly feels like the Longhorns upgraded.

"I love the room, the way it is now, the way it's structured. And we got some great chemistry," Jackson said.

Having recruited both players to Texas and then coaching them for multiple seasons, Jackson obviously built a unique connection with Livingstone and Moore Jr. Despite the fact they moved on, Jackson said he will still maintain a strong relationship with them.

"It's tough, but it's more tough when it first happens," Jackson said. "At the end of the day, football's gonna go on without me, you, coaches. ... And in regard to the past, it was like, yeah, you build relationships, but those relationships stay there. If they're truly good relationships, which I had with Parker and DeAndre, we'll be talking down the line."

"I'm happy for both of them, their time here, they were great leaders. They bought into everything like that my expectations and the character part. They had high character, and they were great dudes for us."

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