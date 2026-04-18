Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From 27-Sack Edge Rusher

Following the end of their spring practice program, the Texas Longhorns are adding to their 2027 recruiting class in a major way once again.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns landed a commitment from four-star edge rusher Derwin Fields on Saturday, just a few hours after the team's open spring practice in Austin.

A product of Brookhaven, MS., Fields chose Texas over a group of finalists that also included Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Texas Adds Another 2027 Commit

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Fields is now the ninth commitment for Texas in the 2027 class and immediately becomes one of the best players in the cycle for the Longhorns. He still has upcoming official visits with Ole Miss (May 29) and Texas (June 5). The Longhorns will need to stay hot on his tail despite the commitment in order to avoid a potential flip down the line.

The Longhorns already have verbal commitments from players like five-star wide receiver Easton Royal along with four-star recruits in edge rusher Cameron Hall and cornerback Karnell James and three-stars in tight end JT Geraci, quarterback Ty Knutson, linebacker Cade Haug and offensive linemen Jackson Cook and Keyon Hemphill-Woods.

Along with his group of finalists, Fields also received offers from teams like Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, North Carolina, UCLA, Florida, Arkansas, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Florida State and many more.

During the 2025 season, Fields posted 56 tackles (26 for loss) and 16 sacks. In 2024, he posted 61 tackles (21 for loss) and 11 sacks.

He has tallied 27 sacks combined over the past two seasons, elite numbers that are certain to catch the eyes of Texas fans.

Per 247Sports' rankings, Fields is the No. 6 overall player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 21 edge in the 2027 class.

While Fields is no doubt a major addition to Texas' 2027 cycle, the Longhorns will continue to target some major names that have recently been on campus.

Texas hosted No. 1 wide receiver Monshun Sales for an unofficial visit this past week, and are gaining momentum on that front. The Longhorns also had 2027's No. 1 cornerback John Meredith in Austin and will be looking to win him over the likes of Texas A&M, Alabama and others.

Time will tell how the rest of the 2027 class pans out for Texas but it's clear things are looking strong.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.