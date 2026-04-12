Ranking Every Texas Position Group on Offense From Strongest to Weakest

The Texas Longhorns failed to reach their expectations last season, as they were dubbed as the preseason number one team in the country and the odds-on favorite to win a National Championship for the first time in 20 years.

Now, head coach Steve Sarkisian has completely revamped his roster and his coaching staff. Dominating in the transfer portal, and building one of the best offenses in the country should excite the offensive guru in Sarkisian, but how good will each position group be?

Here is the early ranking of each offensive position group as the Longhorns wrap up spring camp.

1. Wide Receivers

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There are a ton of arguments to be made about the position rankings of the offensive unit for the Longhorns, but not for the receivers.

With Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley, they have number ones at all three spots. Include the depth pieces of Kaliq Lockett, Sterling Berkhalter, and Michael Terry, and this might be the best receiver core in the entire country.

2. Running Backs

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) tries to break a tackle attempt by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Joshua Burnham (40) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

One of the biggest position groups that left the Longhorns wanting more throughout the season. This year, Sarkisian completely revamped the room, adding two dynamic running backs in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

The offense has a two-headed monster in the backfield, and with freshman Derrek Cooper impressing during spring camp, he will be a valuable depth piece throughout the year as well.

3. Quarterbacks

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This isn't an indication of Arch Manning, because if the list were based solely on the starting personnel, this group could make a case to be number one or two. There is no doubt he is one of the top five signal callers in college football and could easily be number one at the season's end. Rather, the quarterback room for the Longhorns is Manning, with plenty of talent behind him, but a lack of confidence in their ability to perform if needed.

KJ Lacey has had a solid spring and was a highly touted quarterback coming onto campus, but he has completed only one pass in his career. MJ Morris has been around college football, but where is his comfort zone in Power Four play? Dia Bell rounds out the group and looks to be the program's future, but is he ready to step up if needed?

4. Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, the offensive line was a carousel of combinations as the Longhorns tried to find a grouping that would give them success. Now, though, this unit is deep but still has question marks about who will start in certain spots; there are plenty of elite talents with positional flexibility who can help out when needed.

With Trevor Goosby back at left tackle, though, the Longhorns will have a potential top draft pick protecting Manning's blindside, which is always a good vote of confidence.

5. Tight Ends

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend (81) celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just because this position group is last doesn't mean they are bad by any stretch; the offense is loaded at each position. Nick Townsend will be an elite talent on the field, but the depth behind him proves worrisome.

There might not be a ton of production from this unit, but Townsend could rack up plenty of touchdowns as a red-zone mismatch against opponents.

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