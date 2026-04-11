Steve Sarkisian Delivers Strong Ryan Wingo Message to Texas Fans

The Texas Longhorns are nearing the end of spring practice as preparation for the 2026 seaosn continues, and there have been a ton of storylines to keep track of. From new members of the coaching staff to some big-time transfers and freshmen, Texas fans have had a lot to follow.

But for head coach Steve Sarkisian, one important member of the roster seems to have been forgotten about amid all of the newfound hype.

While meeting with the media recently, Sarkisian made some strong comments about Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo, saying he feels that the third-year wideout isn't getting the respect he deserves.

Steve Sarkisian: "I Feel Like We've Forgotten About Ryan Wingo"

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo warms up before a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"I was thinking about something yesterday, I feel like we've forgotten about Ryan Wingo," Sarkisian said. "This guy was a second-team All-SEC receiver, had over 850 yards last year. And we all loved Xavier (Worthy) when he was here, Xavier's sophomore year, I think he had like 700 yards, and all of a sudden, it's like, we forgot about Ryan Wingo."

With the addition of Cam Coleman, the Longhorns have a new No. 1 wide receiver, which has understandably taken some attention away from Wingo. Additionally, he missed the start of spring practice after undergoing offseason wrist surgery and hasn't been as active in practice while working his way back.

But even with Coleman's arrival, Wingo will play a critical role in Texas' championship hopes as the No. 2 option for Arch Manning in the passing game.

"He's a really good player, and we're fortunate to have him to go along with Cam and Emmett (Mosley) and all the guys over there," Sarkisian said. "So that's just one thing that's shown up to me as Ryan has been coming back into the fold, it's like, wow. This guy's really good, and he continues to get better, from where he was his freshman year to where he is now."

I asked Texas WR Ryan Wingo about some of the adversity he’s faced this season and how he has grown from it.



Gave his team the lead in the third quarter and the Longhorns never looked back.



Finished with 3 catches, 34 yards and 1 TD. pic.twitter.com/EP9TfldckA — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 29, 2025

Wingo's 2025 season wasn't perfect. He had some drop issues and took some time to build chemistry with Manning, but it was ultimately an impressive individual sophomore campaign.

Wingo finished the 2025 season with 54 catches for 834 yards and seven touchdowns along with seven carries for 42 yards.

He had a career performance in Texas' thrilling overtime comeback against Mississippi State with five catches for 184 yards.

Texas fans will likely get a chance to see him catch some passes during the team's open spring practice on Saturday, April 18 for Fan Day.

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