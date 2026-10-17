Colin Simmons Among Three Texas Stars Vying for Major National Award

Colin Simmons has spent the first five games of what’s likely to be his final season in burnt orange stacking the sack sheet and establishing himself as a sure-fire first-round pick. Now he’s receiving even more recognition alongside two of his teammates.

On Wednesday, Texas announced that Simmons, Rasheem Biles and Trevor Goosby were on the Lombardi Award midseason watchlist.

All three were named to the award’s preseason watchlist in August, but the latest recognition carries different significance for each. For Simmons, it’s his second consecutive appearance, while Biles and Goosby are each earning the distinction for the first time.

What is the Lombardi Award?

Established in 1970 in honor of Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, the award recognizes the nation’s top offensive and defensive linemen and linebackers. In addition to their on-field achievements, the award honors those who embody Lombardi’s values of leadership, courage and discipline.

Former Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. won the award in 2024, becoming the fourth Longhorn in program history and the first since defensive end Brian Orakpo in 2008 to receive the distinction.

Why These Three Longhorns?

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond their individual performances, Simmons, Biles and Goosby share one major quality the Lombardi Award emphasizes: leadership. All three have served as game captains this season.

But of the three, Simmons has the strongest statistical case for the award.

Through five games, he’s accumulated an FBS-leading 9.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. His season already includes a school-record 5.5 sacks against Tennessee, a performance that saw him sweep major national award weekly honors.

While Simmons has found his home in opposing teams' backfields, Biles has emerged as one of Texas’ most productive all-around defenders.

The senior linebacker has made an immediate impact since transferring from Pittsburgh, leading Texas in tackles and interceptions through five games with 42 and two.

Biles has been particularly productive in SEC play, where he led the Longhorns in tackles against Tennessee and Oklahoma with 13 and 12, respectively. It took just one week for Biles to earn conference recognition as he was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against Texas State.

Then that leaves Goosby, the Longhorns’ lone offensive representative.

Goosby has the chance to follow in the footsteps of Banks, who became the first Texas offensive lineman to win the award in 2024.

The man tasked with protecting Manning’s blind side has built on his impressive junior season, where he earned first-team All-SEC honors.

According to PFF, he’s allowed no sacks, seven pressures and just one quarterback hit across 186 pass-blocking snaps. He’s also yet to commit a penalty through the 331 snaps he’s played. And his 87.7 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks fifth nationally among tackles.

His performance has already earned him national recognition, including Outland Trophy National Player of the Week and SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week honors following Texas' win over Ohio State.

But Goosby’s case extends beyond performance.

In September, he was nominated for the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award, recognizing his perseverance through open-heart surgery as a teenager and multiple injuries throughout his career.

The Lombardi Award Committee will narrow its midseason watch list to semifinalists before selecting four finalists in November. The winner will be announced Dec. 9 in Houston.

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