The Texas Longhorns have a 9-2 record and one of the best College Football Playoff resumes in the country.

The wins have been even more impressive considering just how many injuries Texas has had to deal with this year. Season-ending injuries to running back Hollywood Smothers and offensive tackle Trevor Goosby are just the beginning of a long list of ailments that the team has had to manage.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, those issues aren't slowing down as the regular season comes to a close.

Andre Cojoe, OL

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Andre Cojoe (77) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas offensive tackle Andre Cojoe got injured in the second half and remained down on the turf for multiple moments while being checked on by the training staff.

Sarkisian said after the win over Arkansas that he's not sure yet what Cojoe's status is ahead of Friday's kickoff against Texas A&M.

"I don't know yet on Andre," Sarkisian said.

However, the good news is that he walked off under his own power while heading back to the locker room. His status will be one to watch on the initial SEC availability report Wednesday.

Texas OT Andre Cojoe heads back to the locker room. Another injury to monitor for the Longhorns.



The good news is he's walking under own power. pic.twitter.com/Nf1TWE0rvh — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 21, 2026

Jordan Coleman took over at left tackle after Cojoe went down and played well, but he will be tested if he has to start on the offensive line moving forward.

"Jordan is a worker. He obviously a big human being and he's an athletic big human being and he's a worker and he's worked at his craft," Sarkisian said. "I think he was prepared for the moment. I'll have to look at the tape, you know, to get in the particulars of it all. But he's earned that opportunity to step in and play. We didn't call it any different because he was in. You know, it was like the only way you're going to find out is by letting them do it. And we called it as if we had as if we had Trevor in there quite frankly, like we just we kept going, and I didn't notice anything glaring, but I'll have to look at the tape,"

Kobe Black, DB

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) tries to make a tackle against Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin (9) in the first quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Sarkisian said on Monday that Kobe Black will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a lower-body injury against Arkansas.

He went down in the final seconds of the first half and was unable to put much weight on his lower body as trainers helped him off.

"Kobe will be out the remainder of the season, which I hate it for him," Sarkisian said. "It's disappointing. He was having a really good year for us with the position change, but the other guys need to step up."

Black finishes the season with 21 total tackles (nine solo) and pass breakup.

Cam Coleman, WR

Coleman had just one catch for 16 yards against Arkansas.

It's clear he's not at 100% after dealing with a lingering shoulder injury, something Sarkisian acknowledged after the game while speaking with the media.

"For Cam, you have a shoulder and you haven't been able to practice, and you're working your way back into it, and then there's timing with the quarterback because you haven't practiced as much," Sarkisian said. "So I think we got a better version of him today than we got a week ago, and the week before. So we're moving in the right direction. He'll get stronger. He'll get better. But that's a good sign when we when we throw for over 300 yards and we're 24 or 28 and Cam Coleman's not really a factor in the game. That's good for us. I know that sounds odd to say, but that's really good for us."

Coleman will only get healthier as the days go by but his status remains something to watch moving forward.

Justus Terry, DL

Justus Terry jogged off to the locker room in the first half against Arkansas. This immediately caused some concern for Texas fans given the injury issues he's dealt with this season, but it wasn't long until he returned to the field.

A sigh of relief for a Texas defense that is already without Hero Kanu.

Terry missed four games this season due to a turf toe injury he suffered in pregame warmups against Ohio State.

He returned against Florida and has been a consistent presence since then, including in the win over LSU.

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