Steve Sarkisian's Offensive Identity Is Being Put to the Test

The Texas Longhorns find themselves chasing a rebound performance following their ugly 27-24 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners last week.

The Longhorns have plenty of issues that need to be addressed as they look to get back on track when they face the Florida Gators this weekend.

And while head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns look to iron out any issues, all eyes will be on the Texas offense that has continued to be inconsistent and is now under a microscope following the loss to Oklahoma.

Texas' Offense Needs to Hang Its Hat on Balance and Tempo

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns do not have one of the top offenses in the SEC by any means, as Sarkisian's side of the ball ranks No. 9 in passing offense, No. 11 in scoring offense, No. 12 in total offense and rushing offense.

In Texas' three games against Power 4 opponents, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Oklahoma, the Longhorns offense has looked lethargic at times, and the explosive plays have been kept to a minimum.

However, against that tough competition, when the Longhorns have had success in playing and sustaining long drives that end in touchdowns, one thing has been a constant: tempo.

In their three scoring drives late in the game against Ohio State, the Longhorns went on drives that reached 15, 13, and 12 offensive plays, respectively. On those drives, Sarkisian mixed in plenty of no-huddle plays; the fast-paced offense allowed the Longhorns to stay on the field and run 40 offensive plays in the fourth quarter alone.

The Longhorns also remained balanced down the stretch of the ballgame to keep the Ohio State defense honest, which became crucial as Texas only had one play for 20 yards or more in all three scoring drives.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. (4) and wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Volunteers, the same formula worked for the Longhorns on their two scoring drives: a balanced, fast-paced offense. On the opening drive, Sarkisian kept the tempo while finding a balance in his play calling with four run plays and three passes, which resulted in a nine-yard rushing touchdown and the only explosive play was a 43-yard completion.

In the Longhorns' scoring drive in the fourth quarter, much of the same worked, with more focus on the running game as the Texas offensive line wore down the Tennessee defensive front. Two passing plays and five rushing plays got the Longhorns back into the end zone.

Last week, the Longhorns found an explosive play against one of the top teams they've faced so far this season with a 41-yard touchdown pass. However, the other two times the Longhorns reached the end zone, Texas found the balance.

Texas capped off its second scoring drive with a 34-yard touchdown play, but the setup to the explosive play was balanced play calling with three passes and two runs leading into the big touchdown play.

In the final scoring drive, it was much of the same, starting with a balanced approach before hitting the big play. Three run plays and one pass play led into a big 42-yard passing play that set the Longhorns up deep in Oklahoma territory. And one run and pass play later, Texas scored for the final time.

While calling a balanced game and mixing in tempo is hard to sustain for a full game, Sarkisian and the Longhorns need to find themselves with those two things on offense, which has given the Texas offense its most consistent success.

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