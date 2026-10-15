Five Alarming Numbers That Show Texas' Offensive Problems Go Beyond Arch Manning

Arch Manning’s two fourth-quarter interceptions were costly; there’s no doubt about that. They’re what fans will think of first when their minds return to Texas’ loss to Oklahoma.

But they weren’t the only reason Texas suffered its first loss of the season.

Through five games, Texas has experienced a steady decline in third-down efficiency, struggled to establish a consistent running game and failed to reliably protect its quarterback.

Tennessee was the first real warning sign. Oklahoma was the consequence of not listening.

So how much of the blame falls on Manning, and how much falls on the offense surrounding him?

These five numbers might give the answer.

23.1% - Third-Down Efficiency

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps no statistic better captures the Longhorns’ offensive struggles than their declining third-down conversion rate.

After converting 11 of 15 third downs (73.3%) against Texas State in its season opener, Texas has seen that number steadily slump in every game.

Graphic by Leo Barnes

Against Tennessee and Oklahoma, the Longhorns converted just six of 26 third downs (23.1%), compared with 56.3% across their first three games.

The consequences have been difficult to ignore: 13 three-and-outs over those last two contests, or 48.1% of their offensive drives.

Yes, nearly every other time the Longhorns took the field, they went three-and-out.

3.1 - Rushing Yards per Carry Outside One Productive Drive

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper runs against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, Texas’ 122 rushing yards against Oklahoma looked like an improvement over the 61 it managed against Tennessee.

But it’s worth noting that 45 of those yards came on one second-quarter possession, with Derrek Cooper accounting for 41 on six carries. That's nearly 37% of Texas’ rushing production on one drive.

Outside that possession, the Longhorns rushed for 77 yards on 25 attempts, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry.

No single play captures that inconsistency, but Hollywood Smothers’ five-yard loss with a potential go-ahead field goal in reach comes close.

7 - Points Scored in Second Half vs. Oklahoma

Texas produced three scoring drives before halftime. That production was nowhere to be found once the Longhorns left their locker room.

Texas was held scoreless in the third quarter. Three drives with three straight punts.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Manning led a 75-yard drive, capped off by a touchdown to Jermaine Bishop Jr. It was the only time Texas reached the red zone in the second half.

Across their two conference games, the Longhorns have scored just 17 second-half points, compared with 27 in the first half.

The problem has been creating opportunities, not necessarily converting them. The Longhorns have scored on all five red-zone trips in their past two games, but they've averaged just 2.5 trips per game in those contests, compared with 5.3 in their first three.

30.9% - Pressure Rate Allowed

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What came first, the poor line play or the poor quarterback performance?

According to SEC StatCat, the Longhorns have allowed a pressure rate of 30.9%, the fourth-worst rate in the conference.

Not every pressure results in a sack, but that doesn't make it harmless. Texas has surrendered eight sacks across its two conference games, and even when Manning avoids a sack, Oklahoma proved that pressures can still contribute to hurried throws and poor decisions.

2 - Manning Mistakes

You knew this section was coming at some point.

Through five games, the senior has thrown five interceptions, none as costly as the two he threw on Saturday.

The first was a poor throw on a poor read. But the circumstances surrounding the second deserve some consideration.

Pressure arrived almost immediately. On Manning’s final pass of the game, Oklahoma was credited with a quarterback hurry.

ARCH MANNING THROWS A COSTLY INTERCEPTION WITH 20 SECONDS LEFT!! pic.twitter.com/Hq9o38IUzf — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2026

That doesn’t necessarily absolve him of his decision-making, but you stack high-pressure rates and an unsustainable run game on the quarterback and it’s hard to blame it all on him.

Manning has mistakes to correct. But until Texas fixes the problems surrounding him, better quarterback play alone won't be enough to get the offense back on track.

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