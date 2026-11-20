After becoming a Lombardi Award finalist on Wednesday, one of college football's most disruptive defenders added another major honor on Thursday.

A spot among the four finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded to the nation's top defensive player.

Simmons' competition includes Georgia linebacker Chris Cole, Wake Forest defensive end Langston Hardy and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, three defenders whose contributions look very different on a stat sheet.

Comparing their production requires more than lining up season totals. It means looking at how often each player makes an impact.

Simmons' Per-Game Production Sets Him Apart

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after a tackle against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In eight games, Simmons is averaging 1.3 sacks per game and two tackles for loss. He is currently second nationally in total sacks and leads FBS in tackles for loss per game. Over a 12-game regular season, his current sack rate would project to nearly 16 sacks.

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Hardy has been one of the ACC's most productive defensive linemen. The redshirt senior has 45 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks through 10 games. He's the anchor for a Demon Deacons defense that ranks among the nation's best against the run. While the stat line is impressive, his averages of 0.55 sacks and 1.35 tackles for loss per game fall well short of Simmons' pace.

Cole has been a central figure in Georgia's defense, leading the Bulldogs with 64 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks through 10 games. He averages 6.4 tackles and 1.2 tackles for loss per game. Cole's three fumble recoveries, including two that were returned for touchdowns, give him an impact that Simmons' sack-heavy profile can't capture.

Moore presents a different challenge for opposing offenses. Moore has appeared in eight games and recorded 19 tackles, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. Opponents commonly avoid throwing in his direction, making coverage impact difficult to measure through traditional statistics.

That distinction matters in a trophy race covering every defensive position. Cole's turnover production and Moore's coverage numbers strengthen their cases, while Hardy's production gives Simmons the closest statistical competition along the defensive front.

However, Simmons has produced game-changing plays at a remarkable pace. His record-setting performance of 5.5 sacks against Tennessee remains the clearest example of his impact.

Simmons' injury cost him two games and limited his opportunity to add to his totals. But it has not erased what he has accomplished when on the field. The Nagurski Trophy winner will be announced Dec. 7 in Charlotte.

If voters prioritize per-game production over consistent season-long impact, Simmons has a compelling argument to take home the award.

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