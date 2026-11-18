With Texas' last regular-season game on the road at Kyle Field against Texas A&M, the Longhorns will celebrate Senior Day against Arkansas this Saturday.

On Monday, Texas quarterback Arch Manning announced that he will participate in the Senior Day walk and festivities. Manning kept it blunt with his response on his choice to do it.

"Yeah, I mean, he (Texas center Connor Robertson) did it last year. I'm doing it," Manning said Monday. "I'm a senior, so I'm gonna do it."

While Manning will be a part of the group being celebrated for their time with the program, his chapter with Texas isn't offically closed.

Who Will Walk with Arch?

Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback recruit Arch Manning along with his father Cooper Manning on the sidelines before the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Manning wasn't asked or gave an answer to who he will walk with outside of his fellow seniors this Saturday. Most seniors walk with someone of significance in their life, such as a parent, sibling or partner.

Most would assume Arch will have his father, Cooper Manning, by his side and his mother, Ellen Heidingsfelder. Time will tell if anyone else close to him joins his side, but those two are a safe bet considering the significance of his family.

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What Is Manning's Future?

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning has used four out of five of his years of eligibility in college and now will face the decision of staying at Texas, entering the transfer portal or entering the NFL Draft.

Coming into the season, Manning and Texas was expected to be one of the top players in college football and projected as a potential top-ten pick in the NFL Draft.

The season has not worked out that way for Manning performance-wise, but Texas has had a successful season so far with a very high chance of clinching a College Football Playoff spot.

Outside of last week against LSU, Manning has played himself as of late, back into the discussion of being a late-first-round draft pick. It'll be up to him if that's best for his future in football.

For now, Texas fans won't know if Manning will be their quarterback come next season. Instead, Manning gave insight into his time at Texas and what he is looking forward to.

"I feel like I've grown a lot as a person and a player," Manning said. "I've enjoyed my time, but I'm just focused on this week, winning this week. I'm not really thinking about the future right now."

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