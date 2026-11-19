Texas defensive end Colin Simmons has made a habit of disrupting opposing offenses. Now, he's receiving recognition that places him among the nation's best defensive players, despite having considerably less time on the field than most of his competition.

Simmons was named one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award on Wednesday, an honor presented annually to college football's top lineman or linebacker. The junior joins Georgia's Chris Cole, UCLA's Sammy Omosigho and Indiana's Tobi Osunsanmi as finalsits.

What makes Simmons' selection particularly remarkable is how much he has accomplished in such a limited number of appearances. After missing time with an injury, Simmons has played in just eight games but remains one of the most productive pass rushers in the country. His numbers suggest that his absence has done little to diminish his impact.

Simmons' Production Stacks Up With the Nation's Best

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers make a compelling case for Simmons. Through eight appearances, he has recorded 10.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss, averaging 1.3 sacks and just over two tackles for loss per game. He leads the FBS in tackles for loss per game and ranks second nationally in sacks per game.

His competition has produced impressive numbers of its own. Osunsanmi has recorded 10 sacks, while Omosigho has totaled 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. Cole leads Georgia with five sacks and 12 tackles for loss while adding 64 total tackles. Simmons' 10.5 sacks in eight games give him the strongest per-game production among the four finalists, narrowly ahead of Osunsanmi's 1.25 sacks per appearnce.

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Simmons' season has also featured one of the most dominant individual performances in college football. Against Tennessee, he recorded a school-record 5.5 sacks in Texas' 20-17 victory, tying the SEC single-game record. He became the first FBS player in 20 seasons to record at least five sacks against a ranked opponent.

However, the same injury that limited Simmons' availability could become the biggest obstacle to his award campaign.

An Injury Could Change the Final Stretch

Simmons suffered a high ankle sprain that forced him to miss Texas' games against Ole Miss and Mississippi State, along with all but 18 plays against Missouri. Although he returned against LSU on Nov. 14 and recorded eight tackles, he was listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against Arkansas.

His availability could carry significant implications beyond the regular season. With Texas continuing to pursue a spot in the College Football Playoff, having its most disruptive defensive player healthy could prove essential to the Longhorns' postseason hopes. Simmons' ability to pressure quarterbacks and create negative plays gives Texas a defensive advantage that is diffucult to replace.

The injury also creates uncertainty surrounding his Lombardi Award chances. While his production per game makes a strong argument for his candidacy, additional missed time could prevent him from adding to number that already compare favorable with the other finalists. The award winner will be announced Dec. 9 in Houston.

Simmons has already established himself as one of the country's premier defensive players. Whether he can finish the season healthy enough to strengthen his award case remains an unanswered question. But through eight games, his production has made one thing clear: Simmons doesn't need a full season to stand among college football's elite.

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