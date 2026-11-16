Where Texas Longhorns Rank in AP Top 25 Poll After Thrilling Win Over LSU

The Texas Longhorns escaped Baton Rouge on Saturday with a 22-21 win over the LSU Tigers, putting the team potentially just two wins away from a spot in the College Football Playoff.

It certainly wasn't pretty, but Arch Manning and Texas -- thanks to a heroic effort by the defense -- found a way to come up clutch when it mattered.

It appears that the dramatic yet ugly win wasn't enough to move Texas up in the latest AP Poll but it also didn't do anything to move the Longhorns down.

Texas Stays Idle in Latest AP Poll

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas stayed at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday.

While some fans in Austin might not agree with this after a road win at Tiger Stadium, it makes sense for a few reasons.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

There just simply weren't any massive upsets this weekend, so the top nine teams all remained unchanged. If Texas had beat LSU 50-0, the Longhorns likely would've jumped up a few spots, but a one-point win keeps them idle for now.

The rankings were released one day later than usual due to the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game getting moved to Sunday following the FAA's nationwide ground stoppage on Friday that impacted travel for college football teams across the country.

There was a new addition to the Top 10 -- Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons demolished SMU in a 49-7 rout in Dallas on Saturday and are now squarely in the mix for the College Football Playoff and ACC Championship.

Here's what the new AP Poll looks like ahead of Week 12 of the college football season.

Full AP Top 25

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 2 - Utah Utes



No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 4 - UCLA Bruins



No. 5 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 6 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 8 - Texas Longhorns



No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 10 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons



No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 12 - BYU Cougars



No. 13 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 14 - Oregon Ducks



No. 15 - Boise State Broncos



No. 16 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 17 - Kentucky Wildcats



No. 18 - USC Trojans



No. 19 - Arizona Wildcats



No. 20 - Houston Cougars



No. 21 - Louisville Cardinals



No. 22 - Liberty Flames



No. 23 - Florida Gators



No. 24 - Memphis Tigers



No. 25 - Ole Miss Rebels

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