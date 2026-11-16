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Where Texas Longhorns Rank in AP Top 25 Poll After Thrilling Win Over LSU

The Texas Longhorns are one of four SEC teams in the Top 10 of the AP Poll.
Zach Dimmitt|
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball off to Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball off to Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns escaped Baton Rouge on Saturday with a 22-21 win over the LSU Tigers, putting the team potentially just two wins away from a spot in the College Football Playoff.

It certainly wasn't pretty, but Arch Manning and Texas -- thanks to a heroic effort by the defense -- found a way to come up clutch when it mattered.

It appears that the dramatic yet ugly win wasn't enough to move Texas up in the latest AP Poll but it also didn't do anything to move the Longhorns down.

Texas Stays Idle in Latest AP Poll

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas stayed at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday.

While some fans in Austin might not agree with this after a road win at Tiger Stadium, it makes sense for a few reasons.

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There just simply weren't any massive upsets this weekend, so the top nine teams all remained unchanged. If Texas had beat LSU 50-0, the Longhorns likely would've jumped up a few spots, but a one-point win keeps them idle for now.

The rankings were released one day later than usual due to the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game getting moved to Sunday following the FAA's nationwide ground stoppage on Friday that impacted travel for college football teams across the country.

There was a new addition to the Top 10 -- Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons demolished SMU in a 49-7 rout in Dallas on Saturday and are now squarely in the mix for the College Football Playoff and ACC Championship.

Here's what the new AP Poll looks like ahead of Week 12 of the college football season.

Full AP Top 25

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 2 - Utah Utes

No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 4 - UCLA Bruins

No. 5 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 6 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 8 - Texas Longhorns

No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 10 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 12 - BYU Cougars

No. 13 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 14 - Oregon Ducks

No. 15 - Boise State Broncos

No. 16 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 17 - Kentucky Wildcats

No. 18 - USC Trojans

No. 19 - Arizona Wildcats

No. 20 - Houston Cougars

No. 21 - Louisville Cardinals

No. 22 - Liberty Flames

No. 23 - Florida Gators

No. 24 - Memphis Tigers

No. 25 - Ole Miss Rebels

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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