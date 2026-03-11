Colin Simmons Shares Heartwarming Story Behind NIL Impact Off the Field

Behind every elite athlete is their motivation. Some players are motivated by the pursuit of greatness, others want to be leaders and some want to make changes in the world.

Texas Longhorns defensive star Colin Simmons revealed last April that he was pursuing Texas’s single-season sack record after his standout freshman season. He then led the SEC with 12.0 sacks as a sophomore. As he prepares for his junior year, he shared that this pursuit was the exploration of his next “why” after achieving a personal milestone in his first season.

Colin Simmons Reveals NIL Impact on Family After Freshman Season

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

During a press conference on Wednesday, March 11, ahead of spring practices, Simmons shared his goals for the 2026 season. For his team, the goal was to win a national championship; for him, it was to have fun

“Honestly, right now, I'm just having fun until I find another 'why,'” Simmons said. “My 'why' when I first came here was to move my mom out from where we was living at and stuff like that, move my mom and brother out. And you know, with me doing that, it was like, 'OK, what's next?'”

“So, now I'm looking for what's next, but while I look for what's next, I'm just going out here and having fun.”

Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons celebrates a sack against the Kentucky Wildcats during the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

Simmons elaborated that he had the opportunity after his freshman season to move his mother and brother from the Dallas–Fort Worth area to Austin, Texas. His brother, Clayton, has autism, and Simmons wanted to provide him and his mother with better resources.

“The programs down here is better than the programs that is up in Dallas,” Simmons said. “And my mom also had to travel about an hour and a half out just to get the good resources. And so moving her down here was a big thing for our families, with my brother going to the school that's good for him, getting the right attention and right treatment.”

Simmons had shared this incentive before. In an interview on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” on Oct. 11, he used the same verbiage. “He has no choice but to be my why,” Simmons said on the broadcast about his brother.

Making an impact off the field, Simmons helps lead a non-profit organization for children diagnosed with autism in underserved communities: Clay’s Color Crew. According to its website, the non-profit aims to “[support] kids on the spectrum through color and community.”

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after making a tackle during the first half against the San Jose Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Simmons has partnered with youth camps for children with special needs, as well as artists and more, through his organization. However, the opportunity to help his family relocate to provide the proper resources for his brother shows the impact that NIL can have on families and communities.

“It’s just the love that I have for my little brother and the kids that are like him,” Simmons said on Fox's broadcast. “I feel like it is a blessing to be able to do this and to be in the position I’m in right now.”

There has been no shortage of success for Simmons on the field. As a freshman, he recorded a team-high nine sacks, adding 14.0 tackles for loss. He led the SEC in sacks, including the postseason, in 2025 and was named an All-American, delivering on his five-star expectations coming out of Duncanville, Texas.

But there is more to excellence on the field than the numbers, and Simmons reminds fans that success starts off the field. After achieving such a large goal early in his career, he pushed himself. Now, he is taking a step back and re-evaluating — and as he pursues his next “why,” he will only continue to grow as a player.

“I started the season off pretty slow until we got into SEC play. But you know, it was just because I was pressing on myself, I was just being hard on myself and stuff like that,” Simmons told the media. “Knowing me, knowing myself, I like to have fun. I like to have a smile on my face. And so the best Colin Simmons is when you have a smile on his face.”