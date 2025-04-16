Colin Simmons Aiming to Break Texas Longhorns Sack Record
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns sophomore edge rusher Colin Simmons is expecting even bigger things for himself next season after winning the Shaun Alexander Award as the nation's most outstanding freshman.
But a task as tall as breaking the program's all-time sack record of 22.5 set by Kiki DeAyala in 1982? That's asking a lot of himself, but Simmons has had no shortage of confidence since stepping onto the Forty Acres last offseason.
When speaking to the media after spring practice Wednesday, Simmons was asked how many sacks he thinks he'll have next season and said he's looking to break the sack record.
“I’m trying to break the sack record. I’ll just say that," Simmons said.
Simmons finished his freshman year with 48 total tackles (31 solo), a team-leading nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one interception. Considering how elite he was as a freshman, Simmons will have the full attention of every offensive line that he goes up against next season. Stopping him is a different story though, especially when he's got unwavering confidence.
"Honestly, I never lose my confidence playing this playing this sport," Simmons said. "You got to have confidence playing this sport, going into them games, going into practice, going and walking into this facility, you have to have the utmost confidence."
Despite being honored as the country's top freshman, Simmons still felt that he could have had an even better season in 2024.
“I feel like I had a pretty solid freshman year. It could have been way better, just knowing my talents, knowing myself, knowing my abilities," he said.
Simmons will get his first chance at adding to his second-season sack total when the Longhorns open up the regular season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30. In the College Football Playoff Semifinal loss to the Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl in January, Simmons finished with four total tackles and two pass breakups.