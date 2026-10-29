Colin Simmons Trending Up on Latest Texas Longhorns Injury Report

The Texas Longhorns have gotten hit with some massive injury problems as they look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Already without star pass rusher Colin Simmons for multiple games due to an ankle injury, the Longhorns lost starting left tackle Trevor Goosby for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of last week's win over Ole Miss. He had to be carted off and now faces a major decision about whether to come back for another year or declare for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Given all of the recent injuries, the initial SEC availability report released Wednesday ahead of Texas' matchup with Mississippi State certainly grabbed the attention of Longhorn fans who are concerned about where the team's health stands before the second half of the season gets underway.

And surprisingly, there was an interesting update on Simmons.

Colin Simmons Upgraded to Questionable

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a surprising turn of events, Simmons was upgraded to questionable on the initial injury report against Mississippi State.

This doesn't mean Simmons will play on Saturday but it's certainly good news for a Texas defense that will need its top pass rusher down the final stretch of this season. Simmons originally suffered the ankle injury against Florida and missed the Ole Miss game.

Whether or not Simmons' "questionable" tag stays that way headed into gameday remains to be seen but it's definitely better than the initial "doubtful" tag he started out with last week.

Full Texas Injury Report

The good news doesn't stop there for the Longhorns.

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers is probable, signalling he's set to make his return after dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the Ole Miss game.

Additionally, wide receiver Cam Coleman is probable able after exiting with an upper-body injury against Ole Miss. He landed hard on his shoulder before going to the locker room and never returned to the game.

Texas defensive end Richard Wesley remains out.

Here's the full injury report:

Colin Simmons is listed as questionable ahead of Texas vs. Mississippi State.



Hollywood Smothers is probable and appears set to make his return. pic.twitter.com/wS9E5DBjG2 — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) October 29, 2026

Despite all of the injuries, the Longhorns dug deep and potentially saved their season with the win over Ole Miss.

No Goosby. No Simmons. No Coleman. And no Smothers. Four starters that were either already out or got injured during the game.

And yet Texas beat the then-No. 7 team in the country for its third Top-15 victory of the season.

That should give Longhorn fans hope that no matter who is out there, the team will be putting up a fight.

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