Trevor Goosby's Future With Texas Is Unclear After Successful Surgery

The Texas Longhorns outlasted the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday to secure a massive win, but Texas didn't leave unscathed.

Star left tackle Trevor Goosby was carted off the field on Saturday, and it was later announced that Goosby would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

As Goosby takes the next steps toward recovery, his future is unclear.

What's Next for Goosby?

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Goosby underwent a successful repair of his torn patellar tendon on Tuesday. Noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. Daniel Cooper performed the surgery in Dallas. Goosby is expected to make a complete recovery with no residual effects on his knee.

This is great news for Goosby's future. He is one of the nation's best left tackles and is projected to be a highly touted prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, his future is unclear. Thamel reported that Goosby will either return to Texas for a fifth season or declare for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Goosby is in his fourth season in Austin. He was on several preseason First-Team lists and was on the watch list for the Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy. Goosby could return for another season to improve his draft stock, or head to the draft and likely remain a top-20 prospect.

Goosby suffered two injuries this year. He suffered a bone bruise in his knee during fall camp, but didn't miss a game. Now, Texas has to pivot without its star left tackle. Andre Cojoe replaced Goosby and allowed a strip-sack, but improved as the game progressed.

Cojoe will likely be the starter moving forward. He'll have the important task of protecting Arch Manning and maintaining the Longhorns' ability to run the ball. Raleek Brown had a breakout game on Saturday, and Texas would love to sustain that momentum.

Cojoe played an instrumental role in the Longhorns' successful rushing attack. Per On3's Evan Vieth, Texas ran the ball 17 times to the left side of the line and produced 146 yards. Left-side runs resulted in eight first downs and 8.6 yards per carry.

The Longhorns have no choice but to adjust to life without Goosby. After Mississippi State, Texas will play back-to-back ranked opponents (Missouri and LSU) before rounding out the season against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The Longhorns likely have to win out to have a shot at the College Football Playoff, but the road to the CFP will be much more difficult without Goosby.

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