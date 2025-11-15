College GameDay Crew Makes Predictions for Texas vs. Georgia
The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off for the third time in two seasons on Saturday for a Top-10 matchup in Athens. Texas rose to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings while Georgia remained idle at No. 5.
Both teams still have a shot at the SEC Championship, but Texas will need a win to keep its CFP hopes alive. Barring losses in two of their last three games, the Bulldogs appear set to earn a spot in the 12-team bracket.
Georgia enters as a 4.5-point favorite, per ESPN, but what does the College GameDay crew think? Based on the predictions, Texas is clearly the underdog in this game and will need a massive effort across the board to pull off the road win.
Texas vs. Georgia College GameDay Picks
Nick Saban
Pick: Georgia
"Well, I think Texas is playing the best they played all year, but I also think that Georgia played their most complete game of the year last week. So I'm going to go with Georgia," Saban said.
Pat McAfee
Pick: Georgia
"Texas and Arch Manning looking exactly like we thought they were going to look at the beginning of the season the last few weeks," McAfee said. "Wingo's gone for over 100 yards. Obviously, that's a good thing for Texas. On that note, we love Dawgs around here. Give me the Dawgs to get a huge win."
Desmond Howard
Pick: Georgia
"We talk about momentum, and Arch Manning has been playing his best collegiate football the past few weeks, but then they had a bye," Howard said. "I'm not sure how that's going to affect them. I know they want to get healthier, but he was on the road playing the best football we've seen going in between the hedges. And the thing is, Georgia's defense hasn't been great, but this is the type of game that they may rise to the occasion and shock all of us defensively. I think Georgia wins a close one against the Longhorns."
Aaron Donald (celebrity guest picker)
Pick: Georgia
"My brother from another mother, Matthew Stafford, Todd Gurley are Bulldogs, I'm going Georgia," Donald said.