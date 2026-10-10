College GameDay Makes Official Predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma

The No.1 Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will meet in Dallas, Texas, Saturday afternoon for the 122nd edition of the Red River Rivalry.

Texas will look to make it three straight wins over the Sooners, with the Sooners failing to score a touchdown in each of the last two games against the Longhorns. If Texas can bring home the Golden Hat again, it would be the first time since the turn of the century that the Longhorns won three straight games over the Sooners.

ESPN's College GameDay was in Tuscaloosa on Saturday morning to preview the Georgia-Alabama game, but it spent much of its time on the Red River Rivalry. The crew of Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and celebrity guest picker Bryce Young all revealed their game picks for Texas-Oklahoma

Here are the predictions:

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian takes a photo with players after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desmond Howard:

Pick Texas

The former Heisman winner and Michigan Wolverine is buying into the defenses with both of these teams.

“Defensive struggle. We showed the statistics earlier,” Howard said. “Both quarterbacks are very similar statistically. I think that Texas will get it done.”

Pat McAfee

Pick: Texas

It hasn’t been often that the former West Virginia Mountaineer has picked against the Longhorns recently, and that didn’t change here. That is despite Gameday doing a mid-show segment comparing the statistics of Arch Manning and John Mateer.

“I've talked about Arch, and they're the number one team in the country for a reason,” McAfee said. “Say it with me, Tuscaloosa. Hook 'em.”

Bryce Young

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Texas

The former Alabama quarterback who faced Texas once in his career, beating the Longhorns in a close 2022 game, didn’t pick against the Longhorns.

Yeah, it's always a special atmosphere,” Young said. “ I'm sure it'll be fun, but yeah, I got Texas getting it done.”

Nick Saban

Pick: Texas

Steve Sarkisian’s former boss and mentor hasn’t been one prone to pick against his former assistant coaches. He is buying stock in the Longhorns to figure out the inconsistencies on offense.

“I think Texas is playing really good defense,” Saban said. “I think Sark will get them fixed on offense. I think Texas gets it done.”

Kirk Herbstreit

Pick: Texas

The former Ohio State Buckeye completed the clean sweep of picks for the Longhorns.

“Emotional game. Take the under here,” Herbstreit said. “It's gonna be a low-scoring game. These two defenses, I think, will play well. I agree. Texas wins.”

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