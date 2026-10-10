College GameDay Makes Official Predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma
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The No.1 Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will meet in Dallas, Texas, Saturday afternoon for the 122nd edition of the Red River Rivalry.
Texas will look to make it three straight wins over the Sooners, with the Sooners failing to score a touchdown in each of the last two games against the Longhorns. If Texas can bring home the Golden Hat again, it would be the first time since the turn of the century that the Longhorns won three straight games over the Sooners.
ESPN's College GameDay was in Tuscaloosa on Saturday morning to preview the Georgia-Alabama game, but it spent much of its time on the Red River Rivalry. The crew of Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and celebrity guest picker Bryce Young all revealed their game picks for Texas-Oklahoma
Here are the predictions:
Desmond Howard:
Pick Texas
The former Heisman winner and Michigan Wolverine is buying into the defenses with both of these teams.
“Defensive struggle. We showed the statistics earlier,” Howard said. “Both quarterbacks are very similar statistically. I think that Texas will get it done.”
Pat McAfee
Pick: Texas
It hasn’t been often that the former West Virginia Mountaineer has picked against the Longhorns recently, and that didn’t change here. That is despite Gameday doing a mid-show segment comparing the statistics of Arch Manning and John Mateer.
“I've talked about Arch, and they're the number one team in the country for a reason,” McAfee said. “Say it with me, Tuscaloosa. Hook 'em.”
Bryce Young
Pick: Texas
The former Alabama quarterback who faced Texas once in his career, beating the Longhorns in a close 2022 game, didn’t pick against the Longhorns.
Yeah, it's always a special atmosphere,” Young said. “ I'm sure it'll be fun, but yeah, I got Texas getting it done.”
Nick Saban
Pick: Texas
Steve Sarkisian’s former boss and mentor hasn’t been one prone to pick against his former assistant coaches. He is buying stock in the Longhorns to figure out the inconsistencies on offense.
“I think Texas is playing really good defense,” Saban said. “I think Sark will get them fixed on offense. I think Texas gets it done.”
Kirk Herbstreit
Pick: Texas
The former Ohio State Buckeye completed the clean sweep of picks for the Longhorns.
“Emotional game. Take the under here,” Herbstreit said. “It's gonna be a low-scoring game. These two defenses, I think, will play well. I agree. Texas wins.”
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Harrison Reno is a contributing writer for multiple On SI websites covering SEC Football. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. He has previously covered multiple NFL teams as a contributing writer for On SI and other networks.