Colt McCoy and Quan Cosby Reunite to Try Their Hand at Announcing

Chris Dukes

Some people are using their newfound free time during quarantine to learn some new hobbies. 

For Texas legends Colt McCoy and Quan Cosby, one of those new hobbies appears to be sports announcing. 

Texas men's tennis coach Bruce Berque challenged McCoy and Cosby to try out their best announcing skills and call the championship points from Longhorn tennis' first ever men's National Championship team in 2019. 

Returning the favor from Berque's recent foray into announcing to recall McCoy and Cosby's winning touchdown pass-and-catch from the 2009 Fiesta Bowl, the duo agreed to take on the challenge. 

The two had a good time making the call, with McCoy throwing out his best Craig Way impression in the middle of his turn. Cosby was given the honor of calling the final point that clinched the title as Yuya Ito knocked off Wake Forest's Petros Chrysochos to send the team into a frenzy. 

The men's tennis team just recently celebrated its one-year anniversary of the history-making event on May 19. You can check out a full documentary on how the team rose to become the nation's best right here. 

McCoy recently signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants after spending six years with the Washington Redskins. Cosby retired from professional athletics after a four-year career in both professional football and baseball. 

