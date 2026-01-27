Could These Five Longhorns Earn All-American Honors in 2026?

The Texas Longhorns concluded their 2025-26 season almost a full month ago, and since then, their roster has changed drastically.

It’s hard to determine exactly how transfer portal additions will impact the Longhorns next season, but a healthy mixture of newcomers and returners has been named to On3’s Way-Too-Early 2026 All-America football team.

Here is a full list of each of these players and their anticipated impact on the 2026-27 season:

Offensive tackle Trevor Goosby

With his first season as a full-time starter in the books, offensive tackle Trevor Goosby will return to the Longhorns as a junior with experience. He is their only offensive player to qualify as a first-team selection on this list, and it seems as though expectations are high for the Melissa, Texas, native this upcoming season.

At 6-foot-7, 312 pounds, Goosby could be one of the top offensive tackles taken in the 2027 NFL Draft. This will be his fourth season playing at Texas under head coach Steve Sarkisian, so he should be able to help guide newer linemen into tough battles.

Quarterback Arch Manning will rely on Goosby and the rest of the front line to help him establish an efficient and composed offense, something that they lacked at times in 2025.

Edge rusher Colin Simmons

Most people who follow college football are familiar with the resume of edge rusher Colin Simmons. He has posed a major threat to opposing offenses since his true freshman season, and with his junior year approaching, expectations will only be higher.

He already earned the No. 5 spot on On3’s Way-Too-Early Top 100 players list, so it’s no surprise that they included him as a first-team All-American. Throughout his first two seasons at Texas, he has recorded 91 tackles, 21 sacks and six forced fumbles, and his playmaking abilities make him an asset within this defensive unit.

This could very well be his last year with the Longhorns before taking his talents to the NFL, so Sarkisian and his coaching staff will likely look to utilize him as much as they possibly can this season.

Linebacker Rasheem Biles

Former Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles decided to part ways with the program following a breakout season in 2025, and the Longhorns ultimately earned his commitment.

He totaled 100 tackles last season, 17 of which were for a loss of yards. Playing alongside Simmons and other defensive playmakers at Texas could help him establish himself even further as a promising NFL Draft prospect for 2027.

Biles will be part of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s inaugural squad this season, and it will be interesting to see how he fits into this unit in the games ahead.

Return Specialist Ryan Niblett

It takes a lot for special teams players to become well-recognized by their respective fanbases, but wide receiver Ryan Niblett has earned that right at Texas. He bailed the Longhorns out multiple times with his speed and agility, recording a 75-yard return for a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners and a 79-yard return for a touchdown to help send Texas to overtime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

He has taken on three positions for the Longhorns throughout his tenure: defensive back, running back and wide receiver. However, returning kicks has been his primary role for Texas and will likely continue to be.

Having returned five kicks for 40 or more yards last season, Niblett has established himself as a major threat for opposing teams to kick to.

Wide receiver Cam Coleman

While these first four Longhorns earned first-team All-American honors, wide receiver Cam Coleman earned second-team recognition on On3’s list.

The former Auburn Tiger caused a frenzy in the transfer portal, but it was Texas that came out on top and earned his commitment. He logged 56 receptions for 708 yards last season, and it will be interesting to see what he can in the presence of the personnel and the resources that the Longhorns possess.

Only time will tell just how much they’re capable of, but Manning and Coleman could become a duo to watch in 2026.