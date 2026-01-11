Why Texas Longhorns Fans Should Be Excited About New LB Rasheem Biles

The Texas Longhorns have earned the commitment of the No. 1 linebacker in On3's Transfer Portal rankings in Pittsburgh's Rasheem Biles.

Biles visited with the Longhorns on Saturday and now becomes a centerpiece to defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's new unit. With the identity that Muschamp is bringing to Texas' defensive look, Biles is in a position to thrive in the middle of the field for the Longhorns.

The Columbus, Ohio, native recorded back-to-back years of over 80 tackles, closing his Pittsburgh career with a 16-tackle and two-sack performance in the Go Bowling Military Bowl against East Carolina. This past season, he was awarded second-team All-ACC honors.

Biles brings the aggression Muschamp is looking for

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After the hiring of Muschamp, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about how Texas' staff changes came with the goal of reforming the Longhorns' style more towards the physicality and model of Southeastern Conference defenses.

Biles, joining a linebacker room that includes Ty'Anthony Smith, Brad Spence, new freshman Tyler Atkinson, and new transfer Justin Cryer, contributes a ruthlessness and ability to playmake across the field that can prove ideal for Muschamp's system.

In the 2025 campaign, Biles filled up the stat sheet in essentially every way, tallying 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four pass deflections and two interceptions, both of which resulted in pick-sixes. He was second in the ACC in tackles for loss with 17. Keep in mind, he did this all in only 10 games, missing three games in the middle of conference play due to injury.

At 6-1 and 215 pounds, Biles has the speed and aggression to make impact plays through traffic and in the open field, as well as at the second level and in the backfield. Take a look for yourself:

With Anthony Hill Jr. off to the NFL -- Trey Moore too -- and Liona Lefau using the portal to transfer to Colorado, Texas had a massive gap of production to fill at linebacker ahead of Muschamp's first year at the helm of the defense. In Biles, the Longhorns get a guy that Muschamp can use in the most versatile manner within his scheme.

The Pittsburgh transfer seems likely to slot into the MIKE spot, potentially taking on the "Green Dot" role to serve as the on-field orchestrator of the defense.

Biles' fit, tackling effectiveness and experience will certainly make him an exciting piece to Muschamp's first unit in Austin, as the Longhorns usher in a new defensive era under Sarkisian and in the SEC.