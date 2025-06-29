Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns Stars Collaborate For Heartwarming Cause
Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons made quite a name for himself during his first year with the program.
Starting in all 16 games this past season, his in-game performances helped him earn the 2024 Shawn Alexander National Freshman of the Year award. Additionally, he was named to the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team and selected to Freshman All-America teams by ESPN, FWAA, PFF and The Athletic.
He also had a team high of nine sacks and recorded 14 tackles for loss. If he continues to develop and improve, he will be an integral part of Texas’ defense throughout this upcoming season.
Simmons' impact off the field
However, it appears that Simmons hasn’t let his collegiate football career hinder his ability to impact the community in which he grew up.
The Duncanville, Texas, native has partnered with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons to put on a football camp for children with special needs.
The camp took place at Duncanville High School, Simmons’ alma mater and a place where he won two state championships and became an All-American.
From 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on June 28, the 6-to 17-year-old campers had the opportunity to learn from him and Parsons, but his main priority wasn’t that the children leave knowing more about football.
“I want to thank you for coming out and supporting,” he said in his opening remarks. “Today, let’s focus on having fun. I want everybody to have a smile on your face, and I want everybody to use all of your energy.”
Simmons’ half-brother, Clayton Roberts, was one of Simmons’ campers yesterday. Roberts has autism, which played a big part in increasing Simmons’ awareness and bringing special needs closer to his own heart.
“It’s just the love that I have for my little brother and the kids that are like him,” he said. “I feel like it is a blessing to be able to do this and to be in the position I’m in right now. I owe it all to my mom, because at the end of the day, she is balancing me and my little brother.”
Parsons' involvement
Simmons might become a national title winner in the future, but yesterday, his focus was on introducing himself to every kid and their parents. He also expressed gratitude for Parsons’ involvement in the camp.
“Micah is my dog,” Simmons said. “He came to one of my high school games, and from there on we just built a relationship and built a connection. I’m really happy and excited that he came out here and showed some love.”
As the two excel as pass rushers on their respective Texas teams, they tried as best they could not to make this camp about their own careers. Micah chose not to comment on the new contract he's currently seeking, one that could make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
"I want to support Colin and everything that he wants to do in his career," Parsons said. "Hosting camps and coming back to this city, I think that is extremely important. Just being here with them and showing that we care."
Simmons offered vague answers when addressing how he thinks Texas will perform this season, but he did express that he believes Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning "is the one."
As his focus readjusts towards his college goals this season, fans can see him donning No. 1. After hosting his camp in Duncanville yesterday, these fans might be found in higher numbers.