Dallas Cowboys Host Former Texas Longhorns QB for Draft Visit
The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to add another fresh face to their new-look running back in the NFL Draft.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the Cowboys met with former Texas Longhorns redshirt quarterback and Arkansas Razorbacks running back Ja’Quinden Jackson at The Star practice facility in Frisco this past week.
Jackson has since transitioned into a talented running back after not seeing game action as a Longhorns freshman in 2020 under head coach Tom Herman. He was Second Team All-SEC this past season with Arkansas after finishing with 149 carries for 790 yards and 15 touchdowns along with 13 catches for 139 yards through the air.
The Cowboys have already signed former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams and former Carolina Panthers veteran Miles Sanders to headline the backfield. Dallas parted ways with Rico Dowdle in free agency. If we're talking quarterbacks, Dallas recently traded for second-year pass Joe Milton from the New England Patriots.
However, Jackson could provide some solid rookie depth, potentially at RB3. Deuce Vaughn remains unproven headed into his second year and Jackson offers some interesting upside due to his experience as a quarterback in high school, potentially allowing him to pick up the offense quicker than most rookie ball-carriers.
As a quarterback in high school, Jackson led prestigious Duncanville DFW) to back-to-back Texas state title games before arriving to the Forty Acres. He transferred to Utah for the 2021 season before putting together a breakout year in 2022 for the Utes. Jackson finished that season with 78 carries for 531 yards and nine touchdowns.
In the 20-10 loss to Texas this past season, Jackson finished with 11 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. He started the year off with three straight 100-yard rushing games in non-conference play but was unable to top the century mark the rest of the way.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay. The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to select Miami Hurricanes quarterback and Texas native Cam Ward at the top.