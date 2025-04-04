Dallas Cowboys OT Shares Which Texas Longhorns Star He Wants Drafted
Fans are not the only ones who spend the offseason thinking about who their teams will take in the upcoming NFL Draft. Even current NFL players have certain college prospects they'd like to see join their team.
And despite the Red River Rivalry, current Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton revealed during a recent appearance on the KnoItAllz Podcast that he'd like to see a Texas Longhorn join him in the blue and silver.
"I think, obviously we just lost Jordan Lewis. So that's a big loss," Guyton said of who he'd like to see join him in Dallas. "I have a buddy over at the Longhorns named Jahdae Barron who really, really, wants to be a Cowboy. I think he'd be a great addition to the squad."
The Austin, Texas, native has seen his draft stock rise not only after returning in 2024 for a senior season. But also after an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound cornerback ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He recorded the sixth-fastest time among cornerbacks in the class.
The Combine only added to the boost that his fifth season at Texas did for his draft stock. Barron returned to Austin and made the transition from playing as the nickel corner for Texas, he moved to the outside and he thrived.
Barron became the fourth Longhorn to win the Jim Thorpe Award, which is annually given to the nation's best defensive back. He started all 15 games this past season for Texas and finished with an SEC-best five interceptions. A strong fifth season has now put him in a position where it seems likely to hear his name called on Day 1 of the Draft.
Barron did meet with the Cowboys at the Combine, which was their first indication of interest. However, it is important to note that meetings at the Combine don't always equate to a team's drafting a player. Yet, it does show that at the very least Barron intrigued Dallas enough to warrant a meeting.
The Cowboys currently hold the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which may be higher than most mock drafts are projecting Barron to be selected. However, Dallas could always trade down and still get Barron.