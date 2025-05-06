Dallas Cowboys Rookie RB Predicted to Become Starter
Most players selected on the third day of the NFL draft spend their first year as reserves and/or special teams contributors, developing for potential starting positions in future years.
However, according to NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter, former Texas Longhorns running back and Dallas Cowboys draftee Jaydon Blue has the highest potential out of any Day 3 pick to get regular starts in the 2025 season.
While it’s probable that the Cowboys will begin the year with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders as the primary running back duo, Reuter thinks that Blue will have the chance to slide in as the main rusher by midseason.
"The Cowboys might begin the year with starting reps going to veteran backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but Blue should have a chance to be the guy for the Blue-and-Silver by midseason," Reuter wrote. "The Texas product's home run-hitting ability as a runner and receiver makes it imperative that he's on the field."
Drafted at no. 149 overall, Blue’s journey will likely contain more of an uphill climb than running backs taken before him. Up against two established backfield veterans, it will be interesting to see how and if Blue can accumulate consistent playtime.
However, the fifth-round draft pick is no stranger to capitalizing on unexpected opportunities. Blue approached the 2024 college season as an anticipated backup to Longhorn running back CJ Baxter.
But when Baxter suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp before the 2024 season, Blue stepped in to represent his team and showcase his development as a player and as a draft prospect.
He accumulated eight rushing touchdowns and 730 total rushing yards in 2024, as well as 42 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns.
Now, he will get to make the three hour road trip from Austin to Dallas to prove what he’s capable of at the next level.
Reuter’s list, although compiled of players who waited until the draft’s final day to hear their names called, consists of players who contributed significantly in college and could have the chance to do the same in the NFL.
Of the 157 Day 3 selections, 11 earned starts in eight or more games last season, with three of them being included on Reuter’s list from last May.
It is unclear how each of this year’s list members will fare, but Blue’s no. 1 ranking is a positive sign for the prospect.